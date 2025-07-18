Friday, July 18, 2025 | 08:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump won't recommend special counsel in Epstein case, says spokeswoman

Trump won't recommend special counsel in Epstein case, says spokeswoman

Officials also said Epstein did not maintain a much-hyped "client list" and said the evidence was clear he had died by suicide despite conspiracy theories to the contrary

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump sought to clamp down on criticism from his own supporters about his administration's handling of the Epstein-related records, calling them "weaklings" | (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump will not recommend a special counsel in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, a White House spokeswoman has said, turning aside calls for further action in an inquiry that has roiled the Justice Department and angered supporters who had been expecting a treasure trove of documents from the case.

The rejection of a special counsel is part of an effort by the White House to turn the page from continued outrage from corners of Trump's base over the Justice Department's refusal last week to release additional records from the investigation into Epstein, a well-connected and wealthy financier who killed himself in jail in 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

 

Officials also said Epstein did not maintain a much-hyped "client list" and said the evidence was clear he had died by suicide despite conspiracy theories to the contrary.

Trump on Wednesday sought to clamp down on criticism from his own supporters about his administration's handling of the Epstein-related records, calling them "weaklings" who were being duped and characterising the investigation as a "hoax" even though his hand-picked leaders at the FBI and Justice Department had long stoked public expectations that important information was being hidden.

The news organisation Just the News published excerpts Wednesday from a Trump interview in which Trump said he would be open to having a special counsel look into "anything credible" related to Epstein, as well as other long-standing grievances he and his supporters have long raised.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump checked for lower leg swelling, diagnosed with common vein condition

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump still supports Syria's pathway to peaceful country: White House

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump offers regulatory relief for coal, iron ore and chemical industries

Donald Trump, Trump

White House denies reports of Trump's planned visit to Pak in September

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin tells embassies to limit criticism of foreign elections

But White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to close the door Thursday on a special counsel for the Epstein investigation, saying "the idea was floated from someone in the media to the president".

"The president would not recommend a special prosecutor in the Epstein case," she said.

Justice Department regulations allow for the attorney general to appoint and supervise an outside special counsel to investigate allegations of criminal wrongdoing in instances when prosecutors might face a potential or perceived conflict of interest.

The department in recent years has appointed a succession of special counsels sometimes, though not always, plucked from outside the agency to lead investigations into politically sensitive matters, including into conduct by President Joe Biden and by Trump.

Last year, Trump's personal lawyers launched an aggressive and successful challenge to the appointment of Jack Smith, the special counsel assigned to investigate his efforts to undo the 2020 presidential election and his retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

A Trump-appointed judge agreed, ruling that then-Attorney General Merrick Garland had exceeded his bounds by appointing a prosecutor without Senate approval and confirmation, and dismissed the case.

That legal team included Todd Blanche, who is now deputy attorney general, as well as Emil Bove, who is Blanche's top deputy but was recently nominated to serve as a judge on a federal appeals court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta hires two key Apple AI researchers after poaching their boss

Tesla

Tesla spars in court over autopilot alert 2 seconds before 2019 crash

Donald Trump

Trump proposed reopening Alcatraz for migrant detainees: White House

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin gives Medicaid recipients' personal data to US immigration

Natanz Enrichment Facility

US strikes destroyed only one of three Iranian nuclear sites: Report

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Court cases US government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayICICI Bank Q1 results PreviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon