Trump claims, again, that he stopped India-Pak war with 200% tariff threat

US President Donald Trump on Thursday once again claimed that he ended a war between India and Pakistan by threatening trade penalties. India has consistently denied any external mediation in the matter.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace on Thursday, Trump repeated his claim that economic pressure from Washington led both sides to de-escalate the four-day conflict.

“That war was raging. Planes were being shot down. And I got on the phone with both of them, and I knew them a little bit. I knew Prime Minister Modi very well,” Trump said.

He said he warned both sides about trade consequences if the conflict continued. “I called them and I said, listen, I am not doing trade deals with you two if you do not settle this up,” he said. “And all of a sudden, we worked out a deal. I said, if you fight, I am going to put 200 per cent tariffs on each of your countries. They both wanted to fight. But when it came to money, there is nothing like money. When it came to losing a lot of money, they said, I guess we do not want to fight… 11 jets were shot down. Very expensive jets,” he added.