Home / World News / Trump commutes prison sentence of former Republican lawmaker George Santos

Trump commutes prison sentence of former Republican lawmaker George Santos

Trump alleged, without providing any evidence, that Santos had been "horribly mistreated" while in prison, and signed a commutation releasing Santos from prison immediately

Former Representative George Santos exits federal court in Central Islip, New York, in April
Santos, a former US Representative from New York, was sentenced to serve seven years and three months in prison earlier this year | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 6:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Skylar Woodhouse
 
President Donald Trump said he was commuting the sentence of former Republican lawmaker George Santos, who was convicted and sentenced to prison for stealing campaign funds. 
“George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison,” Trump said in a social media post on Friday. “Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!”
 
Trump alleged, without providing any evidence, that Santos had been “horribly mistreated” while in prison. 
Santos, a former US Representative from New York, was sentenced to serve seven years and three months in prison earlier this year. Prosecutors initially charged Santos with 23 counts of wire fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds. He pleaded guilty in August 2024 to two counts of wire fraud and identity theft just weeks before his trial. 
 
As part of the plea deal, Santos confessed to a wide range of conduct, including filing bogus reports with the Federal Election Commission, embezzling campaign funds, charging credit cards without authorization and fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits.
 
A spokesperson for the US attorney’s office in Brooklyn that prosecuted Santos declined to comment on Trump’s announcement.
 
The onetime rising Republican star, who gained notoriety for falsely claiming to have worked for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc., served in Congress for less than a year. 
 
Santos’ political career began to unwind following revelations that he had lied about his resume and much of his life story during his campaign to represent a congressional district on Long Island. He was expelled after a US House ethics probe substantiated allegations of theft and deceit. 
 
He was sentenced in April of this year and began serving his sentence in July.
 
Trump in his second term has offered clemency to a number of people convicted of white-collar offenses, including some prominent business figures. The president has also notably used his clemency powers to come to the defense of allies, such as Santos — who was a staunch Trump loyalist, and moved to carry through on threats to punish those he sees as political opponents.
 
The announcement of Santos’ clemency came hours after former national security adviser John Bolton pleaded not guilty to charges that he allegedly mishandled classified materials. 
 
Bolton, who served in Trump’s first term before becoming one of his fiercest critics, is the latest of the president’s perceived enemies to face charges. Former FBI director James Comey was indicted for allegedly lying to lawmakers, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, accused of violations tied to alleged mortgage fraud. Comey and James have denied wrongdoing.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

World Bank's Banga seeks more transparency in debt restructuring process

Pro-Hamas hackers hit US and Canada airports with anti-Trump messages

28 more Afghan refugee camps shut down in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Orban hails Hungary as 'only' place where Trump-Putin talks can be held

Saudi Arabia, US in talks for defence pact ahead of MBS' Washington visit

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationUS politicsUS prison

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story