Trump describes himself as acting Prez of Venezuela, claims oil control

US President Donald Trump has posted a photo of himself on his social media site Truth Social with his designation listed as "Acting President of Venezuela." The post on Truth Social on Sunday has Trump's official portrait and then the designation Acting President of Venezuela, Incumbent January 2026.

It also has his designation as the 45th and 47th President of the United States, who assumed office on January 20, 2025.

Earlier this month, the US carried out a large-scale" strike against Venezuela, capturing the country's leader, Nicolas Maduro, who, along with his wife Cilia Flores, was flown to New York, where they were indicted on narco-terrorism conspiracy charges.