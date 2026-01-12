Trump 'inclined' to keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after CEO response

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he is inclined to keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after its top executive was skeptical about oil investment efforts in the country after the toppling of former President Nicols Maduro.

I didn't like Exxon's response, Trump said to reporters on Air Force One as he departed West Palm Beach, Florida. They're playing too cute.

During a meeting Friday with oil executives, Trump tried to assuage the concerns of the companies and said they would be dealing directly with the US, rather than the Venezuelan government.

Some, however, weren't convinced.

If we look at the commercial constructs and frameworks in place today in Venezuela, today it's uninvestable, said Darren Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil, the largest US oil company.