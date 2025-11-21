Home / World News / Trump eases tariffs on coffee, fruit, and beef from Brazil to lower costs

Trump eases tariffs on coffee, fruit, and beef from Brazil to lower costs

The White House said last week that Trump was rolling back some worldwide tariffs that were originally announced in April

Trade, tariffs
Trump and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have been negotiating over trade, which could further reduce tariffs
AP Washington
Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 7:05 AM IST
President Donald Trump has further loosened tariffs on Brazil as part of his effort to lower consumer costs for Americans. The decision, released Thursday, affects coffee, fruit and beef, among other goods.

The White House said last week that Trump was rolling back some worldwide tariffs that were originally announced in April.

However, Brazil said that didn't affect levies that Trump had enacted in July to punish the country for prosecuting his political ally, former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Thursday's decision harmonises Trump's plans, ensuring that neither the April nor July tariffs apply to certain products.

Trump and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have been negotiating over trade, which could further reduce tariffs.

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationBrazilTrump tariffs

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

