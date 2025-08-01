Friday, August 01, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump to build $200 million White House ballroom through private funding

Trump to build $200 million White House ballroom through private funding

The new ballroom will be privately funded by US President Donald Trump and other donors; the venue is expected to seat 650 guests, replacing temporary South Lawn tents

Trump’s legacy plan includes $200 mn White House ballroom

US President Donald Trump's long-standing ambition for White House ballroom advances | Images: White House

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly a decade after first floating the idea during his 2016 presidential campaign, US President Donald Trump is set to fulfil a personal and presidential ambition: the construction of a grand ballroom on the White House grounds. It is estimated to cost around $200 million.
 
The 90,000-square-foot ballroom, part of a larger renovation of the East Wing, will be funded by President Donald Trump and other ‘unnamed donors’. In a statement released by the White House on Thursday (local time), the Trump administration announced plans to break ground this September.
 

Ballroom to be a permanent venue for functions

The new ballroom, which will seat approximately 650 guests, is intended to provide a permanent venue for large-scale official functions. Currently, most formal events are held in the East Room, which accommodates around 200 people. For larger events, temporary tents are typically set up on the South Lawn — a solution the administration has described as both impractical and visually unappealing.
 
 
The ballroom will be constructed adjacent to a modernised East Wing, which houses offices including those of First Lady Melania Trump. These offices will be temporarily relocated during construction.
 

Trump’s wish to build a ballroom in White House

Donald Trump first proposed building a White House ballroom during his 2016 campaign, and reportedly offered $100 million to fund it under the Obama administration—a proposal that was declined. Trump has since repeated his interest in the project, describing the use of tents for state events as a “disaster.”

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump ended conflicts including India-Pak, deserves Nobel Peace Prize: WH

pharma, tariff

Tariff worries, Sun Pharma Q1 miss: Why are pharma stocks falling today?

Marco Rubio

India's Russian oil buys 'a point of irritation', says US Secretary Rubio

pharma, drugs, medicine

Trump demands pharma companies slash US prices in blow to industry

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump signs order imposing new tariffs on trading partners from August 7

 
“President Trump is a builder at heart,” said White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. “He has an extraordinary eye for detail, and he is determined to leave a lasting legacy for future administrations and generations of Americans.”
 

Construction firms appointed for $200 mn project

Design renderings released by the White House show a neoclassical structure with ornate interiors, chandeliers, and columns, intended to match the architectural character of the main residence. McCrery Architects will lead the design, with Clark Construction as the contractor and AECOM providing engineering support.
 
“[US] Presidents since Harry Truman have grappled with the limitations of the White House in terms of event hosting,” said Jim McCrery, CEO of the firm. “It is a great honour to work on a structure that respects the building’s historic character while providing a space truly worthy of major occasions.”
 

Construction to be completed before 2029

Officials say the project is expected to be completed “well before” the end of Trump’s current term in January 2029.
 
The renovation marks the latest in a series of White House changes under Trump, including the addition of large flagpoles, new interior decor, and a reconfiguration of the Rose Garden. 
Historic preservation advocates have called for the project to respect the legacy and architecture of the White House. “I hope and trust that any proposed changes will honour and preserve the existing walls that have witnessed so much history,” Leslie Greene Bowman of the Committee for the Preservation of the White House told the BBC. 
 

More From This Section

china, china economy

China factory activity shrinks in July, S&P index dips below 50 mark

Harvard University

Trump pushes Harvard for steep deal, $500 mn just a starting point

Donald Trump, Trump

Asia factory outlook at pandemic low amid Trump's sweeping tariff rollout

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump issues order imposing tariffs on 69 nations, India gets 25% hit

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russian missile, drone attack on Kyiv kills 13, injures more than 130

Topics : Donald Trump US President Donald Trump Trump administration White House BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon