'Golden age of US begins now,' says Donald Trump in his inaugural address

Republican leader Donald John Trump, on Monday, took oath as the 47th president of the United States. The swearing-in ceremony happened in the Capitol Rotunda due to the cold temperatures outside. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump.
Addressing the gathering after taking oath, Trump said that golden age of America has begun. America will be far stronger from now on. Our mandate is to reverse a complete betrayal." "From this moment on, America's decline is over. We will restore the dignity of the country," he said. Trump recalled his assassination attempt and said that he we was saved by God, to make america great again. "From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected. I will very simply put America first,” he said. ALSO READ: 'Welcome home': Donald John Trump takes oath as 47th US President Trump further said that today the US government confronts the crisis of trust. "We must be honest about the challenges that we face," Trump said. Trump further said that the recent election will be remembered as the most important election of the American history.
The 60th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony https://t.co/kTB4w2VCdI— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2025
'Drill baby drill'
Trump said that now he would direct his attention to tackling inflation and rising energy costs for Americans.
Trump added that he will declare a national energy emergency, and repeated his promise that his administration would ramp up drilling of oil and gas on US soil. "America will be a manufacturing nation once again," he said. "Drill baby drill," he said to applause.
Action against illegal immigration
Addressing the gathering, Trump vowed to take strict action against illegal immigration, and said that he would declare illegal immigration a national emergency, and send troops to the US-Mexico border, and would reinstate his "remain in Mexico" policy as part of a sweeping immigration crackdown.
He also said that he will ask the administration to invoke 'Aliens Enemies Act of 1798, and will direct the government to use the "full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement" to end "foreign gangs on US soil".
Trump further said that he will change the name of Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America.
Trump's return to the White House is marked by his promise to push the limits of executive power, deport millions of immigrants, and to transform the role of America on the world stage. Trump has promised a flurry of actions, including imposition of tariffs on countries such as Canada, China and Mexico, as soon as he takes office. Only men and women Trump said that he will ask the administration to recognise only two biological sexes, and not transgenders. The move is seen as an attempt by Trump to dismantle the 'woke culture' which he promised during his campaigning. 'The future is ours' Trump ends his speech
Trump ended his speech by acknowledging his political comeback and said that "the American people have spoken". "I stand before you as proof that you should never believe something is impossible to do. In America, doing the impossible is what we do best," Trump said.
He concluded his speech by saying that America will not be conquered or intimidated. "We will not fail. From this day on, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign and independent nation," he said.
"The future is ours, and our golden age has just begun," Trump ended.