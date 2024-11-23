Trump expected to pick Brooke Rollins for agriculture secretary post

US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to pick Brooke Rollins, president of the America First Policy Institute, to be agriculture secretary, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

If confirmed, Rollins would lead a 100,000-person agency with offices in every county in the country, whose remit includes farm and nutrition programs, forestry, home and farm lending, food safety, rural development, agricultural research, trade and more. It had a budget of $437.2 billion in 2024.

Trump's transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The nominee's agenda would carry implications for American diets and wallets, both urban and rural. Department of Agriculture officials and staff negotiate trade deals, guide dietary recommendations, inspect meat, fight wildfires and support rural broadband, among other activities.

The America First Policy Institute is a right-leaning think tank whose personnel have worked closely with Trump's campaign to help shape policy for his incoming administration. She chaired the Domestic Policy Council during Trump's first term.

If confirmed, Rollins would advise the administration on how and whether to implement clean fuel tax credits for biofuels at a time when the sector is hoping to grow through the production of sustainable aviation fuel.

More From This Section

The nominee would also guide next year's renegotiation of the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal, in the shadow of disputes over Mexico's attempt to bar imports of genetically modified corn and Canada's dairy import quotas.

Trump has said he again plans to institute sweeping tariffs that are likely to affect the farm sector.