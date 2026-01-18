Trump invites India to join proposed Gaza Board of Peace: Reports

US President Donald Trump has invited India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to join his proposed Board of Peace for Gaza, according to reports. However, India’s Ministry of External Affairs was yet to officially confirm the reports till late Sunday evening.

The Gaza Board of Peace is Trump’s plan to build on the fragile ceasefire in the region. Trump has invited several world leaders to join the board as its founding members. The White House is also constituting the Gaza Executive Board, which will work under the auspices of the broader Board of Peace.