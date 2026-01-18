Home / World News / Trump invites India to join proposed Gaza Board of Peace: Reports

Trump invites India to join proposed Gaza Board of Peace: Reports

The Gaza Board of Peace is Trump's plan to build on the fragile ceasefire in the region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks toward US President Donald Trump as he speaks in the Rose Garden at the White House
(File photo: AP/PTI)
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2026 | 10:17 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
US President Donald Trump has invited India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to join his proposed Board of Peace for Gaza, according to reports. However, India’s Ministry of External Affairs was yet to officially confirm the reports till late Sunday evening.
 
The Gaza Board of Peace is Trump’s plan to build on the fragile ceasefire in the region. Trump has invited several world leaders to join the board as its founding members. The White House is also constituting the Gaza Executive Board, which will work under the auspices of the broader Board of Peace.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nasa's Artemis II to carry astronauts near Moon after five decades

China's rare-earth product exports fall as tensions with Japan draw focus

WEF 2026: Davos fortified as global leaders, including Trump, set to arrive

US-EU trade deal stalls after Trump threatens tariffs over Greenland

Clashes erupt between pro-and anti-ICE demonstrators in Minneapolis

Topics :Donald TrumpNarendra ModiGazaIsrael-PalestineHamas

First Published: Jan 18 2026 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story