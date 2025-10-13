Red Cross moves in Gaza as Hamas lists 20 hostages to be released today

Red Cross vehicles have begun their movement in central Gaza in preparation of the release of hostages, Saudi media reported on Monday.

As per i24 News, Hamas has released the list of 20 names of Israeli hostages, who are set to be released today and Hamas sources informed A-Sharq news that the handover will take place after 8AM.

The Times of Israel reported that the list includes the same 20 hostages whose names had already been given to Israel earlier as part of the negotiations, and who were confirmed to be released as part of the deal covering living hostages. Not included in the group are the names of kidnapped soldier Tamir Nimrodi or Nepali national Bipin Joshi.

Meanwhile, Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance, and blood bank service, said it was prepared to assist IDF medical forces and the Ministry of Health with medical cover of the returning hostages. Releases are planned to start at 8 a.m local time even as huge crowds gather at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv to view the release of those kidnapped during Hamas massacre two years ago. Dozens of flag-waving Israelis are also gathering outside the Re'im military base near Gaza, cheering on families arriving to be reunited with their loved ones and waiting to welcome the freed hostages once they make their way to hospitals in central Israel.

Ahead of the hostages' return to Israel, Magen David Adom has deployed EMTs and paramedics in ambulances and mobile intensive care units to provide medical cover for their arrival and the accompanying events. MDA teams have been briefed, are fully prepared, and are assisting wherever needed. Meanwhile, the historic Gaza peace ceremony is set to take place in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday afternoon. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday announced the launch of Operation "Returning Home," aimed at bringing back hostages held by Hamas. In a post on X, the IDF stated, "The IDF is now launching Operation 'Returning Home' to return our hostages from Hamas captivity. In a few hours we will all be reunited, one people, embraced and united."

Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, said the operation marks a significant achievement for Israel following sustained military and diplomatic efforts. "The military pressure we applied over the past two years, together with the complementary diplomatic measures, constitute a victory over Hamas," Zamir said. He added that Israel would continue working to ensure the Gaza Strip no longer poses a threat to the state and its civilians. Amid these ongoing efforts, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel is ready to receive its hostages "immediately," signaling the government's preparedness to act swiftly in coordination with the military's new operation.