Process of hostage release from Gaza begins as crowds gather across Israel

Crowds gathered across Israel on Monday morning as Hamas prepared to release a group of 20 living hostages after two years in captivity, Times of Israel reported.

Families, friends and supporters lined streets, public squares and military bases, awaiting the emotional homecoming of their loved ones.

In Tel Aviv's Hostages Square and along roads in southern Israel near the Gaza border, hundreds of people assembled, waving flags and holding photos of the captives. The atmosphere was a mix of emotions as news spread that the first group of hostages would soon be handed over to the Red Cross in northern Gaza.

The Times of Israel, citing Channel 12, reported that friends of Evyatar David, one of the hostages to be released today, marked the moment by wearing shirts printed with his image and taking shots of liquor. In the Haifa suburbs, friends of another hostage, Matan Angrest, and his family also gathered in anticipation. "When we heard the news, we got the shirts ready, we got everything ready to greet Matan, finally!" said one friend of the family member of hostages. Hagai Angrest, Matan's father, told Channel 12 before driving to the Re'im military base, "We will continue fighting until all the hostages, alive and dead, are home, " Times of Israel reported.

ALSO READ: Hamas lists over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners to be released in truce deal Galit Kalfon, mother of hostage Segev Kalfon, said she still could not believe her son was returning. "I woke up happy and I hope to remain so until I see Segev," she said. "I keep imagining the moment I tell him that everything is okay and he is with us." The family of hostage Eitan Mor also said they were uncertain about his condition. His grandmother, Peskia, told Channel 12 from her home that the family was filled with "great joy and gratitude to the Holy One Blessed be He."

"For two years, the army has told us that he is alive; this is what we have known," she said. "One hostage who came back from captivity said he saw him, but it was a long time ago, and after that, we only know what the army intelligence told us." An Israeli defence official said that the handover of the hostages by Hamas to the Red Cross was expected to begin at 8 am local time in northern Gaza, though possible delays could occur. Details about other handover sites were still being finalised. Meanwhile, Hamas's military wing released the names of the 20 living hostages to be freed today, confirming that the list matched the names already shared with Israel earlier during negotiations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, have left handwritten notes welcoming the return of the hostages expected to be released this morning, in addition to reception kits prepared for them by the Hostages Directorate in the Prime Minister's Office, the Israeli PMO said in a statement. "On behalf of the entire people of Israel, welcome back! We've been waiting for you, and we embrace you," the notes read. The kits include clothing and personal items, a laptop, a cellphone and a tablet, among other items, the PMO adds. ALSO READ: Red Cross moves in Gaza as Hamas lists 20 hostages to be released today Meanwhile, Times of Israel reported that a massive sign thanking US President Donald Trump is on display on the Tel Aviv beach, footage aired by Channel 12 showed.

"Thank you," the sign read, featuring a silhouette of Trump's head. The writing also includes the word "home" in English and Hebrew. Trump is set to land in Israel in the coming hours to celebrate the deal between Israel and Hamas to return the remaining 48 hostages and end the war. Furthermore, the historic Gaza peace ceremony is set to take place in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday afternoon. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday announced the launch of Operation "Returning Home," aimed at bringing back hostages held by Hamas. In a post on X, the IDF stated, "The IDF is now launching Operation 'Returning Home' to return our hostages from Hamas captivity. In a few hours, we will all be reunited, one people, embraced and united."Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, said the operation marks a significant achievement for Israel following sustained military and diplomatic efforts.