Trump signs his 'big, beautiful' tax bill at White House ceremony

Republican legislative leaders overcame narrow margins, unified opposition from congressional Democrats and objections by fiscal conservatives and moderates to pass the bill before Trump’s deadline, which coincided with the Independence Day holiday.

Yet the legislative success comes with political risks for the president and Republicans with consequences that could rumble for years.

“It’s really promises made, promises kept,” Trump said before signing the measure at an outdoor ceremony preceded by an Air Force flyover. After citing what he said were his efforts to restore American strength on the world stage, he called the bill “the biggest victory yet.”