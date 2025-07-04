Friday, July 04, 2025 | 08:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump announces Big Beautiful Bill signing celebration, says party united

Trump announces Big Beautiful Bill signing celebration, says party united

The $3.4 trillion fiscal package was passed with a 218-214 vote in the House. It aims to cut taxes, limit spending on safety-net programmes

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures on the day he attends an event hosted by America250 in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., July 3

The One Big Beautiful Bill is a 900-page legislation that carries significant implications for the US' federal tax policy, social programmes, border enforcement, and the national debt | Photo: Reuters

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Friday (IST) announced the signing celebration of the 'One Big Beautiful Bill' at the White House, hours after the House of Representatives cleared it in the early hours of Friday.
 
Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The Republicans in the House of Representatives have just passed the 'ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL ACT.” Our Party is UNITED like never before, and our Country is “HOT.” We are going to have a Signing Celebration at the White House tomorrow, at 4 P.M. EST. All Congressmen/women and Senators are invited." 
 
 
Expressing elation over his victory, Trump further added, "Together, we will celebrate our Nation’s Independence, and the beginning of our new Golden Age. The people of the United States of America will be Richer, Safer, and Prouder than ever before. Thank you to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and all of the wonderful Republican Members of Congress who helped us deliver on our Promises, and so much more. Together, we can do things that were not even imagined possible less than one year ago. We will keep working, and winning — CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!" (sic)
 
The $3.4 trillion fiscal package was passed with a 218-214 vote in the House. It aims to cut taxes, limit spending on safety-net programmes, and also reverse much of Trump's predecessor Joe Biden's attempts to move the country to a clean-energy economy.

Also Read

Putin, Trump

Russia won't back down from Ukraine war objectives: Putin tells Trump

PremiumPremasish Das, Executive Director for Oil Markets Research and Analysis, S&P Global Commodity Insights. (Photo Credit: Puneet Wadhwa)

Crude oil price can drop to $55-60 a barrel by December 2025: Premasish Das

US jobs, jobs data, US population, job report, unemployment

US job growth masks weakness amid Trump's aggressive tariffs on imports

Lee Jae myung, Lee Jae

US trade deal remains unclear: South Korean prez as Trump's deadline looms

US Capitol, Senate, washington, us govt

House resumes as GOP leaders try to win over holdouts on Trump's tax bill

 
According to an Associated Press report, the GOP leaders worked overnight, including Trump, who leaned on a handful of sceptics to drop their opposition and send the bill to him to sign into law.
 
Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York delayed voting by holding the floor for over eight hours with a record-breaking speech against the bill. House Speaker Mike Johnson said, "We have a big job to finish. With one big beautiful bill, we are going to make this country stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ever before."
 

Democrats vs Republicans

 
While Republican leaders praised the bill, Democrats united against what they say is an 'ugly bill'. According to a Bloomberg report, Steve Scalise, House Republican Leader, credited Trump with breaking the deadlock, impressing upon holdouts overnight that there would be no further changes to the bill.
 
House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith also praised the bill for its populist appeal and called it a legislation for “people who don’t have lobbyists” in Washington.
 
However, Democrats argued that the bill would strip health care for millions of people who depend on Medicaid to fund tax cuts for the wealthy.
 

One Big Beautiful Bill

 
The One Big Beautiful Bill is a 900-page legislation that carries significant implications for the US' federal tax policy, social programmes, border enforcement, and the national debt. The bill was cleared by the US Senate on Tuesday after Vice President JD Vance broke the tie. 

More From This Section

Chinese EV, EV chargers, Electric vehicles, EVs

China shows signs of tackling price wars taking toll on its EV industry

The Harvard University

Harvard warns foreign students on airport scrutiny, social media posts

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's Vietnam deal signals China tariffs unlikely to ease further

US Supreme court

US SC clears way for deportation of several immigrants to South Sudan

Sheikh Hasina

B'desh interim govt pursuing extradition of former PM Sheikh Hasina

Topics : Donald Trump JD Vance US tax cuts Trump’s tax cuts BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon