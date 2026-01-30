Trump signs order to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
President Trump signed an executive order to impose tariffs on goods from countries supplying oil to Cuba, tightening pressure on Mexico
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
President Trump signed an executive order to impose tariffs on goods from countries supplying oil to Cuba, tightening pressure on Mexico
President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that would impose a tariff on any goods from countries that sell or provide oil to Cuba, a move that puts pressure on Mexico.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said this week that her government had at least temporarily stopped oil shipments to Cuba, but said it was a "sovereign decision" not made under pressure from the United States.
Trump has been squeezing Mexico to distance itself from the Cuban government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 7:00 AM IST