Trump signs order to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba

President Trump signed an executive order to impose tariffs on goods from countries supplying oil to Cuba, tightening pressure on Mexico

Trump has been squeezing Mexico to distance itself from the Cuba (File Photo:PTI)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 7:00 AM IST
President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that would impose a tariff on any goods from countries that sell or provide oil to Cuba, a move that puts pressure on Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said this week that her government had at least temporarily stopped oil shipments to Cuba, but said it was a "sovereign decision" not made under pressure from the United States.

Trump has been squeezing Mexico to distance itself from the Cuban government. 

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 7:00 AM IST

