'Very disappointed' with Europeans, says Bessent after India-EU trade deal

In the wake of the free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU), the United States has described the Europeans as “very disappointing”, saying they were unwilling to join Washington in putting tariffs on New Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil because of this trade deal.

“Again, they should do what’s best for themselves, but I will tell you I find the Europeans very disappointing because the Europeans are on the front line of the Ukraine-Russia war,” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with CNBC’s on Wednesday. Bessent was responding to a question on the “massive” trade deal between Europe and India and whether that threatens America, given that the countries are moving ahead with free trade without Washington.