Trump speaks to Ukrainian, Nato leaders after Putin summit reaches no deal

US President Donald Trump spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Alaska and also was talking with Nato leaders early Saturday, the White House said.

Trump secured no agreement to end Russia's war in Ukraine even after rolling out the red carpet for Putin.

Trump said that there's no deal until there's a deal, after Putin claimed the two leaders had hammered out an understanding on Ukraine and warned Europe not to torpedo the nascent progress.

During an interview with Fox News Channel before leaving Alaska, Trump insisted that the onus going forward might be on Zelenskyy to get it done, but said there would also be some involvement from European nations.