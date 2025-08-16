Home / World News / Trump speaks to Ukrainian, Nato leaders after Putin summit reaches no deal

Trump speaks to Ukrainian, Nato leaders after Putin summit reaches no deal

Trump secured no agreement to end Russia's war in Ukraine even after rolling out the red carpet for Putin

Donald Trump
Trump said that there's no deal until there's a deal, after Putin claimed the two leaders had hammered out an understanding on Ukraine (Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
US President Donald Trump spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Alaska and also was talking with Nato leaders early Saturday, the White House said.

Trump secured no agreement to end Russia's war in Ukraine even after rolling out the red carpet for Putin.

Trump said that there's no deal until there's a deal, after Putin claimed the two leaders had hammered out an understanding on Ukraine and warned Europe not to torpedo the nascent progress.

ALSO READ: Trump hints US could hold back secondary tariffs on India over Russian oil

During an interview with Fox News Channel before leaving Alaska, Trump insisted that the onus going forward might be on Zelenskyy to get it done, but said there would also be some involvement from European nations.

Trump did not speak to reporters on his flight back to Washington. When his plane landed, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump was on the phone with Nato leaders after a lengthy call with Zelenskyy.

There was no immediate comment Saturday from Zelenskyy or from European leaders.

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy, Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

