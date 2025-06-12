Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump acknowledges Elon Musk's apology after spat over 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Trump acknowledges Elon Musk's apology after spat over 'Big Beautiful Bill'

White House says US President Donald Trump is appreciative of Elon Musk's apology after their public feud last week, exchanging jabs on X over the spending bill

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk

It was previously reported that the White House advised Trump not to criticise Musk publicly and tried arranging a call between the estranged allies | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged and appreciated an apology issued by tech billionaire Elon Musk following their recent public dispute, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Wednesday (local time).
 
At a press briefing, Leavitt said, “President Trump is appreciative of Elon Musk’s apology.” She was referring to last week’s online feud between the two over the US administration’s ambitious spending bill, popularly known as the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’.
 
The spat unfolded on social media platform X, where Musk initially criticised the bill, triggering a sharp rebuke from Trump. The Tesla CEO later appeared to extend an olive branch, posting on X, “I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far.” 
 
 

Backchannel diplomacy and reconciliation efforts

 
According to a CNN report, Musk placed a brief call to Trump on Monday night, ahead of his public apology on X. The report noted that the call lasted only moments but followed a series of high-level backchannel efforts by White House officials and Trump allies.
 
Vice President JD Vance and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles had reportedly spoken with Musk on June 6, attempting to defuse tensions and encourage reconciliation. During the call, the trio discussed the feud and potential ways to ease the political fallout.

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty mildly higher in pre-open; Gold futures rise 1% on MCX

US President Donald Trump with North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Donald Trump open to talks with North Korea's Kim Jong Un: White House

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump open to extending July 9 trade talks deadline, to send out letters

immigration, visa, travel

Los Angeles-area mayors demand that Trump admin stop immigration raids

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump likely to block California's nation-leading vehicle emissions rules

 
It was previously reported that the White House advised Trump not to criticise Musk publicly and tried arranging a call between the estranged allies.
 

Fallout over the 'One Big Beautiful Bill'

 
The row between Trump and Musk erupted last week after Musk, in his capacity as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), sharply criticised the administration’s sweeping economic legislation. Musk’s resignation from DOGE soon followed.
 
Trump, reacting during an Oval Office Q&A, expressed his disappointment and hinted at reviewing federal contracts involving Musk’s companies. “We’ve done a lot for Elon. I don’t think he remembers that,” Trump said at the time.
 
In response, Musk took to X to defend his position, posting a flurry of comments aimed at the bill and Trump’s leadership.
 

SpaceX threat and potential fallout

 
As the exchange escalated, Musk announced plans to decommission SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, currently the only US-operated vehicle capable of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The move was widely interpreted as a retaliatory warning amid Trump’s threats to cancel federal contracts.
 
Musk’s companies—Tesla, SpaceX, and Starlink—play key roles in US government programmes ranging from defence communications to civilian space exploration. The possibility of a rift between the administration and its most prominent tech contractor alarmed both lawmakers and agency officials.
 

Republican lawmakers step in

 
Over the past week, Republican lawmakers have reportedly reached out to Musk in private, urging him to support the spending bill and tone down public criticisms. Several of them view Musk as a crucial ally in advancing the administration’s innovation and infrastructure goals.
 
With the public apology now acknowledged by Trump, political observers believe the rift may have been contained, though the long-term dynamics between the tech magnate and the White House remain to be seen.
 

More From This Section

US economy, exports

US tariff revenue hits record high in May, helping cut budget deficit

job, job hunt, job search

More than 460 laid-off CDC employees receive reinstatement notices

submarine, Aukus

Pentagon mulls scrapping Aukus submarine deal with Australia, Britain

Srinivas Mukkamala, american medical association

Srinivas Mukkamala becomes first person of Indian origin to lead AMA

US immigrants, Migrants US

US troops detain immigrants in border defence zone as military role expands

Topics : Donald Trump Elon Musk JD Vance White House BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon