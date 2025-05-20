Home / World News / Trump to make Golden Dome announcement on Tuesday, says US official

Trump plans to make a 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) announcement in the Oval Office with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the White House said in an update to the president's schedule

The Vice Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force General Michael Guetlein is expected to be at the event. | (Photo: PTI)
President Donald Trump is expected to announce he has selected the path forward for his ambitious Golden Dome missile defense shield, a US official said on Tuesday. 
Trump plans to make a 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) announcement in the Oval Office with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the White House said in an update to the president's schedule. 
The Vice Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force General Michael Guetlein is expected to be at the event where the official, who declined to be named, said that it is likely he will be named as the lead on the project. 
Golden Dome is estimated to cost tens of billions of dollars and take years to implement, as the controversial program faces both political scrutiny and funding uncertainty.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
