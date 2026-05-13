Trump, UAE's Al Nahyan discuss bilateral ties, developments in West Asia

UAE's President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from US President Donald Trump, during which the two sides discussed strategic cooperation and ways to strengthen UAE-US relations in support of mutual interests, as reported by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

According to WAM, the leaders also exchanged views on the latest developments in the West Asia.

Separately, WAM reported that President Al Nahyan also received a phone call from Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During the call, the two sides discussed fraternal relations and various aspects of cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

They also reviewed regional developments and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability, as well as ongoing efforts to address them, as per WAM. As the situation continues to evolve in West Asia and the Gulf region in the wake of the conflict in Iran, Qatar on Tuesday condemned the infiltration of an armed group affiliated with Iran's IRGC into Bubiyan Island in what it said was to carry out hostile actions against Kuwait. As per the Qatar Foreign Ministry, they were arrested following clashes with Kuwaiti armed forces. The incident resulted in the injury of a member of the Kuwaiti military.