Trump warns Iran of 'consequences' over further Houthi attacks from Yemen

The comments by Trump on his Truth Social website further escalate his administration's new campaign of airstrikes targeting the rebels

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump explicitly linked the actions of Yemen's Houthi rebels to the group's main benefactor, Iran. | File Photo
Associated Press Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 9:46 PM IST
US President Donald Trump on Monday explicitly linked the actions of Yemen's Houthi rebels to the group's main benefactor, Iran, warning Tehran would “suffer the consequences” for further attacks by the group. 
The comments by Trump on his Truth Social website further escalate his administration's new campaign of airstrikes targeting the rebels, which killed at least 53 people this weekend alone and appear poised to continue. 
Meanwhile, Iran continues to weigh how to respond to a letter Trump sent them last week trying to jump-start negotiations over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme. 
 
Describing the Houthis as “sinister mobsters and thugs,” Trump warned any attack by the group would be met with “great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there.” “Iran has played the innocent victim' of rogue terrorists from which they've lost control, but they haven't lost control,” Trump alleged in his post. “They're dictating every move, giving them the weapons, supplying them with money and highly sophisticated Military equipment, and even, so-called, 'Intelligence.'” It's unclear what sparked Trump's post. However, the head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard sought to separate the Houthis' actions from those of Tehran this weekend. The Houthis also launched drones and missiles targeting the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea, though none reached the ship as it continues flight operations in the region. 
Iran did not immediately comment on the post. 
“Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!” Trump added. 
Topics :Donald TrumpIranUnited StatesHouti Attack

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

