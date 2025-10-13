Home / World News / Trump warns Russia he may send Ukraine Tomahawks if war isn't settled soon

Trump warns Russia he may send Ukraine Tomahawks if war isn't settled soon

Trump's comments came after he spoke by phone earlier Sunday with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Russia that he may send Ukraine long-range Tomahawk missiles if Moscow doesn't settle its war there soon.

"I might say, 'Look: if this war is not going to get settled, I'm going to send them Tomahawks," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew to Israel. "The Tomahawk is an incredible weapon, very offensive weapon. And honestly, Russia does not need that."  He added, "I might tell them that if the war is not settled -- that we may very well--we may not, but we may do it. I think it's appropriate to bring up."  Trump's comments came after he spoke by phone earlier Sunday with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

