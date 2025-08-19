Trump moves to arrange Putin-Zelenskyy meeting after White House talks

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (IST) that he has begun working to arrange a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy . Trump made the announcement after he met Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House to discuss an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he held very good meetings with Zelenskyy and other European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Finland President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Union President Ursula von der Leyen, and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself," Trump said, using shorthand for trilateral negotiations. ALSO READ: Trilateral push: Trump, Zelenskyy open to talks with Putin on Ukraine war During the meeting, Trump said he also discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, which would be "provided by the various European countries, with coordination with the United States of America". "Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine (sic)," said Trump.

What Trump and Zelenskyy discussed Earlier, Trump welcomed Zelenskyy at the White House before holding a joint press conference. Trump told reporters there was a reasonable chance of ending the war, calling the Ukraine conflict the “easiest” to resolve. “I don’t know when this war will end but we have to end this war. Zelenskyy wants to end it, Putin wants to end it. I have ended six wars and I thought Russia-Ukraine would be the easiest. I ended India and Pakistan war. But I am confident we will end this war,” Trump said. ALSO READ: 'Open to elections after peace is restored': Zelenskyy after meeting Trump

Zelenskyy also expressed readiness for trilateral peace talks. “I believe unconditionally we should meet and think about the further development of this path to the end of the war,” CNN quoted him as saying. Following the White House meetings, Trump called Putin to discuss the possibility of a face-to-face meeting with Zelenskyy. Russian media reported the two leaders spoke for 40 minutes. Zelenskyy raises Russia-occupied territories Outside the White House, Zelenskyy told reporters he had a long discussion with Trump over a map displayed in the Oval Office showing Russian-held territories in Ukraine. “I argued about the percentage on the map because I know this percentage very well,” CNN quoted him as saying. “It isn’t possible to say this much territory has been taken over this time. These points are important.”