Home / World News / Trump moves to arrange Putin-Zelenskyy meeting after White House talks

Trump moves to arrange Putin-Zelenskyy meeting after White House talks

After meeting Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House, Trump said he called Putin and began arranging a face-to-face meeting to push Ukraine peace talks

U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Finland's President Alexander Stubb walk during a meeting, amid negotiations to end the Russian war in Ukraine, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 18, 2025 RE
Trump said he also discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, which would be "provided by the various European countries, with coordination with the USA | REUTERS
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 7:20 AM IST
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (IST) that he has begun working to arrange a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump made the announcement after he met Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House to discuss an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he held very good meetings with Zelenskyy and other European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Finland President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Union President Ursula von der Leyen, and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.
 
"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself," Trump said, using shorthand for trilateral negotiations. 
During the meeting, Trump said he also discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, which would be "provided by the various European countries, with coordination with the United States of America".
 
"Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine (sic)," said Trump.

What Trump and Zelenskyy discussed

Earlier, Trump welcomed Zelenskyy at the White House before holding a joint press conference. Trump told reporters there was a reasonable chance of ending the war, calling the Ukraine conflict the “easiest” to resolve.
 
“I don’t know when this war will end but we have to end this war. Zelenskyy wants to end it, Putin wants to end it. I have ended six wars and I thought Russia-Ukraine would be the easiest. I ended India and Pakistan war. But I am confident we will end this war,” Trump said. 
Zelenskyy also expressed readiness for trilateral peace talks. “I believe unconditionally we should meet and think about the further development of this path to the end of the war,” CNN quoted him as saying.
 
Following the White House meetings, Trump called Putin to discuss the possibility of a face-to-face meeting with Zelenskyy. Russian media reported the two leaders spoke for 40 minutes.

Zelenskyy raises Russia-occupied territories

Outside the White House, Zelenskyy told reporters he had a long discussion with Trump over a map displayed in the Oval Office showing Russian-held territories in Ukraine.
 
“I argued about the percentage on the map because I know this percentage very well,” CNN quoted him as saying. “It isn’t possible to say this much territory has been taken over this time. These points are important.”

Trump-Putin’s Alaska talks

On August 15, Trump and Putin held nearly three hours of talks in Alaska. Both leaders described the discussions as “productive” though no agreement was reached. 
Putin called the talks “constructive” and claimed the war would not have started if Trump had been president in 2022. At the press conference, Putin also invited Trump to Moscow for future discussions.
 
(With agency inputs)
 

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinZelenskyyRussia Ukraine ConflictUS Russia

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

