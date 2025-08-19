Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 12:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Open to elections after peace is restored': Zelenskyy after meeting Trump

'Open to elections after peace is restored': Zelenskyy after meeting Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said elections can only be held in Kyiv after peace is restored, stressing that during war people cannot take part in free and democratic voting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump (Photo:X/White House)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian  President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (IST) said that elections in the war-torn country can only be held once peace is restored.  Zelenskyy made the remarks during a joint press conference at the White House with US President Donald Trump.
 
“Yes of course. We need to work in Parliament because during war, you can't have elections but we need it to make it possible for people to have democratic open election,” Zelenskyy said in response to a reporter's question. "Under martial law, elections remain suspended."
 
He further said, “We need... a truce, yes, everywhere — the battlefield, the sky and the sea, to make it possible for people to do democratic open legal elections.”
 
 
In response, Trump joked about how a war could theoretically delay elections in the US. “So you mean, if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections, oh, I wonder what the fake news would say,” he said.     

Also Read

Donald Trump, Zelenskyy

Trilateral push: Trump, Zelenskyy open to talks with Putin on Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on Monday

Suit looks good, says Trump as Zelenskyy ditches sweatshirt at White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump

Trump meets Zelenskyy, says Ukraine war might be the 'easiest to end'

trade, tariff

Trump tariff shock: A wakeup call for India as challenges intensifypremium

zelenskyy

Ready to push for peace ahead of talks with Trump, says Zelenskyy

 

Elections in Ukraine

 
The last presidential elections in Ukraine were held on March 31, 2019, with a second round on April 21, 2019 because no candidate won more than half the votes in the first round. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a popular comedian and TV star, surprised many by winning with over 73 per cent of the vote against the previous president, Petro Poroshenko. Zelenskyy had never worked in government before and became famous for acting as a fictional president on TV. His campaign promised to fight corruption and bring change to Ukraine. He became president in May 2019
 

Russia-Ukraine conflict ‘easiest to end’, says Trump

 
Trump told reporters that both Kyiv and Moscow wanted peace. “I don’t know when this war will end but we have to end this war. Zelenskyy wants to end it, Putin wants to end it,” he said, adding he believed this was the “easiest” conflict to resolve.
 
Zelenskyy called for US and European involvement, saying, “We are ready for a trilateral meeting with Russia and US for peace.”

More From This Section

China rare earth minerals

China rare earth exports rise to six-month high on July shipment surge

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Russian attacks kill 10 in Ukraine, hours before Zelenskyy's WH visit

Nasa,Isro,Nisar satellite, radar satellite, Nisar mission,India US joint space mission

Hijacked satellites, orbiting weapons: Space new battlefield in this era

Marco Rubio

China refines Russian oil then sells, Europe can toughen sanctions: Rubio

Donald Trump, Trump

'Great honour' to host European leaders: Trump ahead of Ukraine meeting

Topics : Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Zelenskyy Russia Ukraine Conflict White House BS Web Reports Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJNVST Class 6th Admission DateSchool Holiday in MumbaiMumbai Rain Live UpdatesEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon