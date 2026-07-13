TSMC posts record second-quarter revenue as AI demand drives 36% growth

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, reported on Monday ​second-quarter revenue that rose 36 per cent from a year earlier to a record high on surging interest in artificial intelligence applications.

Revenue in the April-June period of this year came in at T$1.27 trillion ($39.62 billion), according to Reuters calculations, slightly above ‌a T$1.264 trillion LSEG SmartEstimate ​drawn from 20 analysts.

Taiwan Semiconductor ​Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is a major supplier to companies including Nvidia and Apple. On ​its last earnings call in April, the company predicted second-quarter revenue of between $39 billion and $40.2 billion.

The company gives its forecast only in US dollars and not Taiwan dollars.

For June alone, TSMC reported ​that revenue rose 67.9 per cent year-on-year to T$442.68 billion, which was up ‌6.2 per cent compared with the previous month. The data was originally due ​last Friday, but it was delayed due to the impending arrival of Typhoon Bavi, which shut financial markets in Taipei that day. TSMC, Asia's most valuable ‌publicly listed company with ​a market capitalisation of $1.955 trillion, did ‌not provide any details or forward guidance in its brief revenue ‌statement. It is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on Thursday, when it ​will also update its outlook and plans for the current quarter and the rest of the year.