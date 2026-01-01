Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
France may follow Australia in banning social media for children under 15

France may follow Australia in banning social media for children under 15

The proposal follows a French parliamentary investigation that found platforms were deliberately exposing minors to harmful content, prompting calls for stricter online safeguards

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 11:55 AM IST

France has joined a growing list of countries which have or are considering tightening controls on young people’s access to online platforms. In his New Year’s Eve address, French President Emmanuel Macron hinted that Paris would protect "children and teenagers from social media and screens".
 
His remarks were widely seen as a reference to a proposed legislation that would restrict access to social media for children under 15.

What does the draft bill include?

According to France 24, the draft bill will be debated by the country's parliament on January 19, 2026. The bill also proposes a nighttime “digital curfew" for older teenagers aged 15 to 18, which would limit social media use during late hours.
 
 
Under the proposal, mobile phone usage restrictions, already in place in primary and middle schools, will be extended to high schools as well.
 
The idea follows a six-month investigation by a French parliamentary commission, which found that platforms like TikTok were deliberately exposing minors to harmful and addictive content, according to the BBC.

Why are countries banning social media for children?

Governments have said the restrictions are meant to protect children from online risks such as cyberbullying, financial scams, and sexual abuse. Authorities argue that the design of social media platforms exposes young users to excessive screen time, harmful content, and intense social pressure. 
Experts have also warned that frequent notifications, alerts, and disappearing content can disrupt sleep, reduce attention spans, and increase stress levels among children and teenagers.

Where else is social media restricted for teens?

Australia has introduced some of the strictest rules so far. From December 10 last year, social media companies were required to deactivate accounts of users under 16. Regulators have also instructed platforms to regularly assess whether they qualify as “age-restricted social media platforms,” especially if their features or core purposes change.
 
Several other countries are considering or testing similar measures:
  • Spain and Greece: Both countries are moving towards mandatory age restrictions on platforms such as Facebook and X, according to Bloomberg.
  • Italy and Denmark: These countries are testing age-verification systems to block underage access to social media apps.
  • New Zealand: The government is weighing legislation similar to Australia’s, Reuters reported.
  • Indonesia: Earlier this year, authorities announced plans to introduce a minimum age for social media use. While the final rules were less strict, platforms are now required to filter harmful content and strengthen age-verification processes.
  • Malaysia: The government is preparing new laws to better protect children and teenagers online.

What are social media companies doing?

Most major social media platforms have introduced safety measures aimed at protecting younger users. Meta is strengthening age checks to ensure teenagers only see content appropriate for their age group. It also avoids recommending sensitive or potentially harmful content to teens on features such as Reels and Explore.
 
Snapchat has also added tighter protections for young users. Teen accounts are private by default, and they can only chat with friends they have already approved. Tagging is limited to existing contacts.
 
TikTok and other platforms have made similar adjustments, but regulators around the world are demanding stronger and more consistent protections as concerns continue to grow.

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 11:49 AM IST

