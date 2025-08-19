Home / World News / Ukraine pitches $150 bn US defence, drone deals for security guarantees

Ukraine pitches $150 bn US defence, drone deals for security guarantees

US-Ukraine defence deal: Kyiv pitches weapons purchases and joint production to lock in American security commitments as US President Donald Trump pushes Putin-Zelenskyy trilateral talks

Donald Trump, Zelenskyy
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy say they are open to trilateral talks with Vladimir Putin to end Russia’s war in Ukraine | Photo: White House X account
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:14 AM IST
Ukraine has proposed a $150 billion defence package with the United States (US) that could help anchor its security after a peace settlement with Russia, according to documents shared with allies and seen by The Financial Times.
 
The plan includes a $100 billion deal to acquire American weapons, financed largely by European partners, and a $50 billion joint venture between the US and Ukrainian companies to produce drones.
 
The proposals were circulated to European governments as talking points ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, the report said.
 

US-made Patriot, drones at centre of US-Ukraine arms deal

While the document does not list specific systems, Ukraine has long expressed interest in at least 10 US-made Patriot air defence batteries, in addition to missiles and other equipment to shield cities and infrastructure. The drone plan would mix procurement and investment, though the financial breakdown remains unspecified.
 
The pitch appears designed to appeal to Trump’s emphasis on economic benefits for the US. Asked about future US support at the White House on Monday, he said, “We’re not giving anything. We’re selling weapons.”
 
“Everyone is very happy about the possibility of peace for Russia/Ukraine,” Trump later wrote on Truth Social.  ALSO READ | Putin's Ukraine proposal backed by Trump centers on Donbas: Here's why 

Zelenskyy pushes back on Russian proposals on ending Ukraine war

The proposals come as Zelenskyy seeks to counterbalance Trump’s apparent alignment with Moscow following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week. After initially calling for a ceasefire, Trump shifted towards exploring a broader peace settlement closer to Russian preferences. This includes Ukraine potentially giving up occupied land and withdrawing its Nato membership application.
 
Ukraine has rejected Putin’s reported offer in Alaska to freeze the frontline if Kyiv withdraws from occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, warning such a move would create a staging ground for new Russian offensives towards Dnipro. Ukraine maintains it will not accept any territorial concessions.
 

Europe urges Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

During the meeting yesterday, European leaders urged Trump to prioritise halting the fighting. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told Trump during Monday’s Washington talks, “I can’t imagine that the next meeting would take place without a ceasefire. So let’s work on that and let’s try to put pressure on Russia because the credibility of these efforts we are undertaking today depends on at least a ceasefire.”
 

Zelenskyy urges strong security framework, reparations

 
Kyiv’s document insists that “lasting peace shall be based not on concessions and free gifts to Putin, but on [a] strong security framework that will prevent future aggression.” It also pointed to dismissive Russian media coverage of Trump, citing nuclear threats and mocking commentary by prominent state TV host Vladimir Solovyov.
 
The proposals also call for full wartime reparations from Russia, potentially funded through the $300 billion in frozen Russian sovereign assets held in Western jurisdictions. Sanctions relief, Kyiv argues, should only follow verified compliance with a peace agreement.
 
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Putin agreed to speak with Zelenskyy but did not commit to Trump's trilateral meeting.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Donald TrumpUkraineRussia Ukraine ConflictUS RussiaZelenskyyUS President Donald TrumpBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

