Ukraine pitches $150 bn US defence, drone deals for security guarantees

Ukraine has proposed a $150 billion defence package with the United States (US) that could help anchor its security after a peace settlement with Russia , according to documents shared with allies and seen by The Financial Times.

The plan includes a $100 billion deal to acquire American weapons, financed largely by European partners, and a $50 billion joint venture between the US and Ukrainian companies to produce drones.

The proposals were circulated to European governments as talking points ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, the report said.

US-made Patriot, drones at centre of US-Ukraine arms deal

While the document does not list specific systems, Ukraine has long expressed interest in at least 10 US-made Patriot air defence batteries, in addition to missiles and other equipment to shield cities and infrastructure. The drone plan would mix procurement and investment, though the financial breakdown remains unspecified.

The pitch appears designed to appeal to Trump’s emphasis on economic benefits for the US. Asked about future US support at the White House on Monday, he said, “We’re not giving anything. We’re selling weapons.” ALSO READ | Putin's Ukraine proposal backed by Trump centers on Donbas: Here's why “Everyone is very happy about the possibility of peace for Russia/Ukraine,” Trump later wrote on Truth Social. Zelenskyy pushes back on Russian proposals on ending Ukraine war The proposals come as Zelenskyy seeks to counterbalance Trump’s apparent alignment with Moscow following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week. After initially calling for a ceasefire, Trump shifted towards exploring a broader peace settlement closer to Russian preferences. This includes Ukraine potentially giving up occupied land and withdrawing its Nato membership application.

Ukraine has rejected Putin’s reported offer in Alaska to freeze the frontline if Kyiv withdraws from occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, warning such a move would create a staging ground for new Russian offensives towards Dnipro. Ukraine maintains it will not accept any territorial concessions. Europe urges Russia-Ukraine ceasefire During the meeting yesterday, European leaders urged Trump to prioritise halting the fighting. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told Trump during Monday’s Washington talks, “I can’t imagine that the next meeting would take place without a ceasefire. So let’s work on that and let’s try to put pressure on Russia because the credibility of these efforts we are undertaking today depends on at least a ceasefire.”