US sees fall in Chinese students amid visa delays, security concerns

The number of Chinese students studying in the United States (US) fell again in the 2024-25 academic year, even as they remained the second-largest international student group after Indians. Despite the decline, Chinese students continued to be the biggest financial contributors to the US economy.

A report by South China Morning Post, citing data from the Institute of International Education (IIE), said that 265,919 Chinese students studied in the US in 2024-25, a 4 per cent drop from the previous academic year. Indian enrolments climbed for the second year in a row. India, which overtook China last year for the first time in nearly 15 years, saw its student numbers rise 9 per cent to 363,019 in 2024-25.

Despite the reversal in overall numbers, both groups continued to contribute significantly to the US economy. Chinese students added $14.6 billion in 2024, while Indian students contributed $14.0 billion. China remained the largest supplier of undergraduate and non-degree students, though enrolments across all levels, including undergraduate, graduate and non-degree, fell between 2 per cent and 10 per cent from a year earlier, the news report said. ALSO READ: Trump defends entry of foreign students to US, calls it 'good practice' The latest IIE data shows 51.9 per cent of Chinese students in the US are enrolled in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) programmes. Among Indian students, the share is much higher at 71.7 per cent, similar to last year.

New restrictions under Trump administration H-1B work visa rules that many international graduates rely on. Since returning to office, Trump’s administration has taken several steps affecting international students. These include visa delays, travel bans, threats of deportation linked to certain types of speech, and proposals to change thethat many international graduates rely on. Chinese students have faced additional scrutiny. In May, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US would “aggressively” revoke visas of Chinese students linked to the Communist Party or working in sensitive fields. He also announced tougher vetting for applicants from mainland China and Hong Kong. ALSO READ: US Visa Bulletin December 2025: Green card EB-5 moves forward for Indians The US hosted 1.18 million international students in 2024-25, a 5 per cent increase from the previous year, making it the world’s leading destination for higher education.

Trump defends international students Trump has recently offered a more positive message about international students. Speaking to Fox News on Monday, he said he viewed the issue “as a business”. “The students pay more than double when they come in from most foreign countries. I want to see our school system thrive,” he said. Earlier this year, he said he would allow 600,000 Chinese students to study in the US. Chinese students were the largest foreign group in the US from 2009-10 until their numbers began falling after 2019-20. At their peak, more than 372,000 Chinese students studied in the US, representing 35 per cent of all international students.

ALSO READ: India's top tech schools see opportunity in Trump's H-1B visa curbs The number of Americans studying in China has seen a slight recovery from pandemic lows. In 2023-24, 1,749 Americans studied in China, compared with 469 the previous year. The peak was in 2018-19, when more than 11,600 Americans were enrolled at Chinese institutions. International applications drop amid stricter rules Fewer international students are applying to US colleges this year, suggesting the White House’s efforts to limit foreign enrolments may be having an impact, Bloomberg reported. Common App, the main US college application platform with over 1,100 member universities, said international applications submitted by November 1 fell 9 per cent from a year earlier.

India, the largest source of foreign students, recorded a 14 per cent drop, the first decline since 2020. Applications from Africa fell 18 per cent, while Asia reported a 9 per cent decline. China saw a 1 per cent drop, reversing last year’s strong growth. Of the top 10 countries that traditionally send the most students, applications fell everywhere except Vietnam and Uzbekistan. Last year, international applications were up at this point, but by March they had posted a small decline after stricter federal oversight of student visas and pressure on colleges to reduce reliance on full-fee-paying foreign students.