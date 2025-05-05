Monday, May 05, 2025 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amid India-Pak tension, 30-minute blackout drill held at Ferozepur Cantt

Amid India-Pak tension, 30-minute blackout drill held at Ferozepur Cantt

All lights were turned off in the area after a siren went off at 9 pm

Press Trust of India Ferozepur (Punjab)
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

A 30-minute blackout rehearsal was conducted at the Ferozepur Cantonment area in Punjab on Sunday evening amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The blackout drill was carried at the border town out from 9 pm to 9:30 pm, officials said.

All lights were turned off in the area after a siren went off at 9 pm, they said. 

Earlier, the Ferozepur Cantonment Board wrote to Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma about carrying out the blackout drill.

"You are requested to ensure adequate security arrangements during this period, given the total blackout. This rehearsal aims to ensure preparedness and effectiveness in implementing blackout procedures during prevailing war threats. Your support and cooperation are crucial in making this exercise successful," the letter said.

 

Sharma said in a statement that the blackout was part of a routine preparedness exercise.

"Electricity supply in the cantonment area will be shut from 9 pm to 9:30 pm. There is no need to panic. The administration is fully alert and ready to respond if required," she said. 

DIG Harmanbir Gill, meanwhile, said police are closely monitoring all anti-social elements, known offenders and smugglers in the area.

Vigilance has been ramped up at the toll barriers to track vehicle movement while social media activities are also under surveillance, the DIG said. 

The Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified patrolling along the international border while Punjab Police has set up checkpoints at all strategic locations as a precautionary measure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Pahalgam attack India Pakistan relations India-Pakistan conflict

First Published: May 05 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

