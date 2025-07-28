Tech curbs? Not today: Trump courts China with chip diplomacy

US Presidenthas reportedly paused new technology export restrictions on China in an effort to preserve ongoing trade negotiations and secure a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The move, which reportedly followed lobbying from chipmaker Nvidia, has drawn sharp criticism from national security experts who say it risks aiding China’s military AI capabilities.

According to a Financial Times report, Trump’s administration has directed the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) to hold back on introducing tougher export controls on China in recent months.

A key turning point came when Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang personally lobbied against a planned ban on the H20 chip, designed for the Chinese market. The administration reversed course, fearing Chinese retaliation and disruption to trade talks.

In May, China imposed its first-ever restrictions on exports of rare earths and magnets, intensifying concerns in Washington about economic retaliation.

What it matters

Critics argue the freeze on export controls undermines America’s national security and technological edge, the news report said.

A group of 20 security experts and former officials are set to send a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, warning against allowing H20 exports. “This move represents a strategic mis-step that endangers the United States’ economic and military edge in artificial intelligence,” the letter reads. The advocacy group Americans for Responsible Innovation helped coordinate the effort.