Explained: Türkiye unveils Gazap, its most powerful non-nuclear bomb yet

Türkiye has reportedly developed its most powerful conventional non-nuclear aircraft bomb to date, the Gazap, weighing 970 kg, according to a report by TRT Global. The Gazap bomb is engineered to disperse fragment explosions with enhanced efficiency.

Compatible for deployment from F-16 fighter jets

The Gazap bomb’s blast radius and impact power provide it with offensive capacity. It is also compatible for deployment from F-16 fighter jets, reinforcing Türkiye’s growing aerial strike capabilities. Developed by the National Defence Ministry’s research and development (R&D) centre, it disperses 10.16 fragment explosions per metre (3.2 feet), compared to the previous standard of 3 metres (9.8 feet).

NEB-2 Ghost: New-gen bunker-buster bomb also revealed Alongside Gazap, Türkiye also unveiled the NEB-2 Ghost, a new-generation bunker-buster bomb, at the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 held in Istanbul. The NEB-2 Ghost, which weighs 970 kilograms (2,000 pounds), has been described as “the best bunker-buster in the field".This bomb is specially designed to penetrate reinforced concrete targets and, like the Gazap, can be launched from F-16 aircraft. During a recent test, the NEB-2 was dropped on an island, where it penetrated 90 metres (295 feet), causing landslides, gas leaks, and the destruction of rock formations on an island measuring 160 metres (524 feet) in diameter.