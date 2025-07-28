Home / World News / Explained: Türkiye unveils Gazap, its most powerful non-nuclear bomb yet

Türkiye also unveiled the NEB-2 Ghost, a next-gen bunker-buster bomb, alongside Gazap at the 2025 International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul

Gazap, Turkey, Turkiye
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 1:27 PM IST
Türkiye has reportedly developed its most powerful conventional non-nuclear aircraft bomb to date, the Gazap, weighing 970 kg, according to a report by TRT Global. The Gazap bomb is engineered to disperse fragment explosions with enhanced efficiency.
 
Compatible for deployment from F-16 fighter jets
 
The Gazap bomb’s blast radius and impact power provide it with offensive capacity. It is also compatible for deployment from F-16 fighter jets, reinforcing Türkiye’s growing aerial strike capabilities. Developed by the National Defence Ministry’s research and development (R&D) centre, it disperses 10.16 fragment explosions per metre (3.2 feet), compared to the previous standard of 3 metres (9.8 feet).
 
NEB-2 Ghost: New-gen bunker-buster bomb also revealed
 
Alongside Gazap, Türkiye also unveiled the NEB-2 Ghost, a new-generation bunker-buster bomb, at the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 held in Istanbul. The NEB-2 Ghost, which weighs 970 kilograms (2,000 pounds), has been described as “the best bunker-buster in the field".This bomb is specially designed to penetrate reinforced concrete targets and, like the Gazap, can be launched from F-16 aircraft. During a recent test, the NEB-2 was dropped on an island, where it penetrated 90 metres (295 feet), causing landslides, gas leaks, and the destruction of rock formations on an island measuring 160 metres (524 feet) in diameter.
 
An official told TRT that the explosion, which normally takes 25 milliseconds, was timed to 240 milliseconds, making it more destructive. The extended delay in detonation time substantially increased the bomb's destructive force.
 
Tayfun Block 4: Türkiye debuts first hypersonic ballistic missile
 
Earlier this week, Türkiye also introduced its first hypersonic ballistic missile, the Tayfun Block 4, during the same defence expo. This missile is a hypersonic version of the Tayfun, Türkiye’s longest-range indigenously produced ballistic missile. Developed by Turkish defence manufacturer Roketsan, the Tayfun Block 4 measures 6.5 metres in length, weighs 2,300 kilograms, and has a reported range of 800 kilometres, according to Turkey Today.

Topics :TurkeyWeapons purchaseBS Web Reportsbombs

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

