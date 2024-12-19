US considers ban on China's TP-Link over security concerns: Report

US authorities are considering a ban on China's TP-Link Technology Co over national security concerns after its internet routers were linked to cyber attacks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In August, two US lawmakers urged the Biden administration to probe the Chinese router-manufacturer and its affiliates over fears their Wi-Fi routers could be used in cyber attacks against the US, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The Commerce, Defense and Justice departments have opened separate probes into the company, with authorities targeting a ban on the sale of TP-Link routers in the US as early as next year, the report said.

An office of the Commerce Department has even subpoenaed the company while the Defense Department launched its investigation into Chinese-manufactured routers earlier this year, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Netgear, a San Jose-based home networking company and a TP-Link rival, jumped more than 12% on Wednesday following the report.

Last year, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency said TP-Link routers had a vulnerability that could be exploited to execute remote code.

The US Department of Justice and the US Department of Commerce declined to comment. TP-Link and the Department of Defence did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The move comes amid mounting concerns in Washington that Beijing could exploit Chinese-origin routers and other equipment in cyber attacks on American governments and businesses.

The US, its allies and Microsoft last year disclosed a Chinese government-linked hacking campaign dubbed Volt Typhoon. By taking control of privately owned routers, the attackers sought to hide subsequent attacks on American critical infrastructure.