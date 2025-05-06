Home / World News / US Defence Secretary directs 20% cut to top military leadership positions

US Defence Secretary directs 20% cut to top military leadership positions

In a memo dated Monday, Hegseth said the cuts will remove redundant force structure to optimize and streamline leadership

Pete Hegseth
Hegseth said the cuts aimed to free the military from unnecessary bureaucratic layers (Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 7:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday directed the active duty military to shed 20 per cent of its four-star general officers as the Trump administration keep pushing the services to streamline their top leadership positions.

Hegseth also told the National Guard to shed 20 per cent of its top positions.

In a memo dated Monday, Hegseth said the cuts will remove redundant force structure to optimize and streamline leadership.

On top of the cuts to the top-tier four-star generals, Hegseth has also directed the military to shed an additional 10 per cent of its general and flag officers across the force, which could include any one-star or above or equivalent Navy rank.

Hegseth said the cuts aimed to free the military from unnecessary bureaucratic layers.

The news of the cuts was first reported by CNN.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Troops to stay in Gaza for unspecified time as Israel approves takeover

Israeli bulldozers raze West Bank hamlet, displace dozens of Palestinians

US seeks to weaken global development finance efforts, shows UN document

Berkshire board names Greg Abel as CEO, Buffett to remain chair: Report

3 killed, 9 missing as small boat capsizes off San Diego: Coast Guard

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationUS ArmyUS Defence SecretaryUS defence

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story