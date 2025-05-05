Home / World News / Berkshire board names Greg Abel as CEO, Buffett to remain chair: Report

Berkshire board names Greg Abel as CEO, Buffett to remain chair: Report

Abel and most of Berkshire's board of directors were not aware of his plans prior to the announcement

Warren Buffet, Berkshire Hathaway,
Warren Buffett surprised shareholders on Saturday, when he said he would step down as CEO at the end of the year. | Credit: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Berkshire Hathaway's board voted unanimously to name Greg Abel president and CEO starting next year, while Warren Buffett will stay on as chairman, CNBC reported on Monday, citing sources. 
The move officially initiates the transition that will see Buffett step aside after six decades at the helm of the conglomerate. Buffett surprised shareholders on Saturday, when he said he would step down as CEO at the end of the year. 
Abel and most of Berkshire's board of directors were not aware of his plans prior to the announcement. Buffett had said the conglomerate's board would meet on Sunday to discuss the transition. 
Having Buffett in the chair role could add a layer of stability and reassure investors as Abel takes over from an iconic figure whose reputation and legacy loom large. Class B shares of the company were down nearly 2% in premarket trading.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Once flying high, grounded Chinese pilots now deliver food to survive

Israel approves plan to capture entire Gaza to pressure Hamas for ceasefire

Cable theft in Spain delays thousands of high-speed rail passengers

Tourist boats capsize in sudden storm in southwest China, leaving 10 dead

Houthis announce campaign targeting Israeli airports as tensions rise

Topics :Warren BuffettBerkshiregreg abel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story