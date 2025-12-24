US Justice Department releases new tranche of Jeffrey Epstein files

The US Justice Department released a new trove of documents on Tuesday from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including CCTV videos and legal records.

The latest release comprises around 29,000 pages, with many redactions, and dozens of video clips, including several purporting to be shot inside a prison. Epstein was found dead in 2019 after an apparent suicide in a New York jail.

The latest material comes a few days after the Trump administration published a large cache of Epstein files in an attempt to comply with a new law forcing disclosure on the politically fraught topic.