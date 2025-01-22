Can Trump legally rename the Gulf of Mexico and take back the Panama Canal?

What did Trump say during his inauguration?

Trump’s speech leaned heavily on themes of expansionism and national pride, invoking “Manifest Destiny”, the 19th-century belief that the US was destined to expand its territory. Alongside plans for space exploration, Trump declared his intent to “take back” the Panama Canal, which he said was “foolishly given away” to Panama in 1999.

“We’re taking it back,” Trump said, blaming China for supposedly controlling operations at the canal. He also announced plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico, stating, “We are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.”

Former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, who Trump defeated in the 2016 election, was seen laughing when he made the statement. Critics and supporters alike have been left wondering whether such ambitious goals are even possible.

How did Panama respond?

ALSO READ: A look at false and misleading claims Trump made at inaugural event Panama’s President Jose Raul Mulino swiftly rejected Trump’s claims in a strongly worded statement: “On behalf of the Republic of Panama and its people, I must reject in a comprehensive manner the words outlined by President Donald Trump regarding Panama and its canal in his inaugural speech. There is no presence of any nation in the world that interferes with our administration,” Mulino was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

President Mulino also refuted the claim that China owns or controls the canal, reiterating Panama’s sovereignty over the waterway.

Who owns the Panama Canal?

Since December 31, 1999, the Panama Canal has been fully owned and operated by the Panamanian government. This followed a 1977 treaty signed by then-US President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos. Under the treaty, the US relinquished control of the canal, though it retained the right to use it on equal terms with other nations.

The treaty stipulates that fees to transit the canal must be “just, reasonable, equitable, and consistent with international law.” It also does not include provisions for the US to reclaim ownership.

Contrary to Trump’s claims, China does not own the canal. However, a Hong Kong-based company, CK Hutchison, has operated two ports near the canal since 1997. In late 2024, Mulino emphasised, “Every square metre of the Panama Canal and the surrounding area belongs to Panama and will continue belonging [to Panama].”

Can Trump take over the Panama Canal?

Experts suggest that reclaiming the Panama Canal would violate international law, including the United Nations Charter, which recognises the sovereignty of nations. The canal is not just a strategic asset but also a symbol of Panama’s independence.

A report by the Atlantic Council suggested that the US could influence canal operations by increasing investment in related businesses, but any attempt to seize control—whether by military or economic force—would provoke global outrage.

The canal is vital to global trade, facilitating 2.5 per cent of international commerce and 40 per cent of US container traffic. Any disruption would have far-reaching economic consequences.

Renaming the Gulf of Mexico: Is it possible?

Renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the ‘Gulf of America’ is legally possible within the US but would likely be ignored by the international community. Maritime naming conventions are typically overseen by global organisations like the International Hydrographic Bureau (IHB).

Domestically, the US Board on Geographic Names manages official names of geographic features. The board discourages name changes unless there is a compelling reason. A 2012 attempt by a Mississippi state representative to rename parts of the Gulf as the ‘Gulf of America’ was dismissed as a joke and did not pass legislative scrutiny. Internationally, the name ‘Gulf of Mexico’ is widely recognised. Changing it unilaterally would likely lead to diplomatic tensions with Mexico, Cuba, and other countries bordering the Gulf.

Naming disputes in maritime spaces

The Gulf of Mexico is not the first water body to spark naming conflicts:

- Japan vs Korea: Japan calls the water body between the two countries the ‘Sea of Japan’, while Korea insists on the ‘East Sea’.

- South China Sea: The Philippines refers to portions of it as the ‘West Philippine Sea’, while Vietnam prefers ‘East Sea’.

- Persian Gulf vs Arabian Gulf: Iran and Arab nations have long disagreed over this body of water’s name.

Building the Panama Canal

Trump claimed during his speech that “38,000 lives” were lost in the construction of the Panama Canal, blaming malaria and other diseases. While the number is exaggerated, there is no doubt the canal’s construction came at a significant human cost.

According to BBC, Historian Matthew Parker, author of Hell’s Gorge: The Battle to Build the Panama Canal, estimates that:

>During the French-led effort (1880-1889), approximately 25,000 workers died, primarily from diseases like malaria and yellow fever.

>During the US-led construction (1904-1914), around 6,000 workers died, mostly from Barbados. Of these, only about 300 were Americans.

Trump’s remarks overlook the French attempt, which was marred by financial and logistical failures, leading to its abandonment before the US took over.

What’s driving Trump’s ambitions?

Trump’s remarks align with his broader vision of American exceptionalism. During his presidency, he expressed interest in acquiring Greenland and even Canada. These ideas, while seen as far-fetched, reflect his belief in expanding US influence and control over strategic territories.

Despite the bold rhetoric, experts believe Trump’s plans to take back the Panama Canal or rename the Gulf of Mexico are unlikely to materialise. Such actions would face significant legal, diplomatic, and practical challenges.