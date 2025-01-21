Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Panama, familiar with US intervention, bristles at Trump's remarks on canal

Panama, familiar with US intervention, bristles at Trump's remarks on canal

American ships are being severely overcharged and not treated fairly in any way, shape or form, and that includes the United States Navy

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump walks past supporters as he arrives inside Capital One Arena on the inauguration day of his second presidential term, in Washington, US January 20, 2025. | Photo: Reuters

AP Panama City
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump's insistence Monday that he wants to have the Panama Canal back under US control fed nationalist sentiment and worry in Panama, home to the critical trade route and a country familiar with US military intervention.

American ships are being severely overcharged and not treated fairly in any way, shape or form, and that includes the United States Navy. And above all, China is operating the Panama Canal, Trump said Monday.

In the streets of the capital, some Panamanians saw Trump's remarks as a way of applying pressure on Panama for something else he wants: better control of migration through the Darien Gap. Others recalled the 1989 US invasion of Panama with concern.

 

Panama President Jos Ral Mulino responded forcefully Monday, as he did after Trump's initial statement last month that the US should consider repossessing the canal, saying the canal belongs to his country of 4 million and will remain Panama's territory.

Luis Barrera, a 52-year-old cab driver, said Panama had fought hard to get the canal back and has expanded it since taking control.

Also Read

Donald Trump

Trump promises 2nd term focused on immigration, nationalism & retribution

President Donald Trump with Vice President JD Vance

Look forward to working alongside Trump to serve American people: Vance

Donald Trump, Trump

Shares of Asian car and battery makers decline as Trump gets to work

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump lifts freeze on LNG export permit applications, scraps Biden's policy

Former President Bill Clinton, from right, former Vice President Kamala Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff and former President Joe Biden listen and President Donald Trump

Trump inauguration highlights: Encounters, awkward moments among rivals

I really feel uncomfortable because it's like when you're big and you take a candy from a little kid, Barrera said.

At a rally in Phoenix in December, Trump said he might try to get the canal back after it was foolishly ceded to Panama. He complained that shippers were overcharged and that China had taken control of the key shortcut between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

Earlier this month, Trump wouldn't rule out using military force to take it back.

The United States built the canal in the early 1900s as it looked for ways to facilitate the transit of commercial and military vessels between its coasts. Washington relinquished control of the waterway to Panama on Dec. 31, 1999, under a treaty signed in 1977 by President Jimmy Carter.

The canal is a point of pride for Panamanians. On Dec. 31, they celebrated the 25th anniversary of the handover, and days later they commemorated the deaths of 21 Panamanians who died at the hands of the US military decades earlier.

On Jan. 9, 1964, students protested in the then-US controlled canal zone over not being allowed to fly Panama's flag at a secondary school there. The protests expanded to general opposition to the US presence in Panama and US. troops got involved. A group of protesters this year burned an effigy of Trump.

The canal's administrator, Ricaurte Vsquez, said this month that China is not in control of the canal and that all nations are treated equally under a neutrality treaty.

He said Chinese companies operating in the ports on either end of the canal were part of a Hong Kong consortium that won a bidding process in 1997. He added that US and Taiwanese companies operate other ports along the canal as well.

Omayra Avendao, who works in real estate, said Trump's threat should be taken seriously.

We should be worried, she said. We don't have an army and he's said he would use force.

On Dec. 20, 1989, the US military invaded Panama to remove dictator Manuel Noriega. Some 27,000 troops were tasked by then-President George H.W. Bush with capturing Noriega, protecting the lives of Americans living in Panama and restoring democracy to the country that a decade later would take over control of the Panama Canal.

Avendao said she was 11 years old the last time the US invaded her country and hoped Panama's current government would seek international support to head off Trump's designs on the canal.

I remember the disaster that it was, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump, Melania Trump

Global companies likely to be affected by Trump's promised tariffs

Donald Trump

Watch: Trump cuts cake, then dances with military sword at inaugural ball

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump Inauguration LIVE: Trump signs order for US to exit WHO, withdraws from Paris Accords again

JD Vance, Vance, Usha Vance

'She is smarter, would have chosen her as VP': Donald Trump on Usha Vance

US Capitol, Washington DC

Trump supporters who stormed US Capitol begin to leave prison after pardon

Topics : United States Panama China Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon