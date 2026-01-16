US renews threats against Iran at UN despite Trump's de-escalation signals

After weeks of escalating tension, US and Iranian officials faced each other Thursday at the UN Security Council, where America's envoy renewed threats against the Islamic Republic despite President Donald Trump's efforts to lower the temperature between the two adversaries.

The US was joined by Iranian dissidents in rebuking the government's bloody crackdown on nationwide protests that activists say has killed at least 2,637 people.

Colleagues, let me be clear: President Trump is a man of action, not endless talk like we see at the United Nations, Mike Waltz, US ambassador to the UN, said in a statement. He has made it clear that all options are on the table to stop the slaughter. And no one should know that better than the leadership of the Iranian regime.

Waltz's remarks came as the prospect of US retaliation for the protesters' deaths still hung over the region, though Trump signaled a possible de-escalation, saying the killing appeared to be ending. By Thursday, the protests challenging Iran's theocracy appeared increasingly smothered, but the state-ordered internet and communication blackout remained. The US requested the emergency Security Council meeting and invited two Iranian dissidents, Masih Alinejad and Ahmad Batebi, to open the session with gruesome details of their experience as targets of the Islamic Republic. In a stunning moment, Alinejad addressed the Iranian representative directly. You have tried to kill me three times. I have seen my would-be assassin with my own eyes in front of my garden, in my home in Brooklyn, she said while the Iranian official looked directly ahead, without acknowledging her.

In October, two purported Russian mobsters were each sentenced to 25 years behind bars for hiring a hit man to kill Alinejad at her New York home three years ago on behalf of the Iranian government. Batebi described the deep cuts the prison guards in Iran would inflict on him before pouring salt on his wounds. If you do not believe me, I can show you my body right now, he told the council. Both dissidents called on the world body and the council to do more to hold Iran accountable for its human rights abuses. Batebi pleaded with Trump not to leave the Iranian people alone.