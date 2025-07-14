Monday, July 14, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / US warns Indian visa holders: Post-approval checks can lead to deportation

US warns Indian visa holders: Post-approval checks can lead to deportation

US warns visa holders that their social media and immigration conduct are monitored post-approval; violations can lead to visa revocation and deportation

US visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

US visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US Embassy in India on Saturday issued a fresh warning to visa holders, reminding them that visa monitoring does not end once a visa is approved. This comes as part of a broader immigration crackdown by the United States government.
 
“US visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued,” the embassy posted on X. “We continuously monitor visa holders to ensure they follow all US laws and immigration rules – and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don’t.”
 
The embassy’s message serves as a caution for those travelling to the US on both immigrant and non-immigrant visas, including tourists, students and workers. Anyone found violating immigration rules, overstaying visas or misrepresenting information could face consequences even after arriving in the US.
 
 
Social media now part of background checks
 
The embassy has also reminded applicants that they are now required to list their social media history on the DS-160 visa application form.

Also Read

US visa, H4, H1B

Screening continues even after visa approval: US Embassy in India

US Visa

US visa cost up 148% for Indian travellers, students with new $250 fee

study loan, education loan

Education loan growth at NBFCs to slow to 25% in FY26 on US visa curbs

US visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

US student visa slots still scarce; Indian students risk losing lakhs

US visa interview

US F-1, J-1 visa crisis: Agents can't get you interview slots, warn experts

 
“Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used in the last five years on the DS-160 visa application form,” the embassy wrote. “Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.”
 
The policy, introduced earlier but reiterated recently on the embassy’s channels, reflects a tougher stance on background checks. While passwords are not requested, all handles used on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn must be disclosed.
 
Applicants certify that the information provided is true before submitting the application. Misrepresentation or omission of accounts—even unused or forgotten ones—may be treated as dishonesty and affect future visa eligibility.
 
What counts as a social media identifier?
 
According to US government guidelines, a social media identifier is any name used by an individual on social platforms. This includes usernames or handles, even if the account is no longer active.
 
The visa form lists specific platforms for which handles are required. If a person has used multiple accounts on the same platform, each must be listed separately.
 
Who must provide this information?
 
The rule applies to nearly all immigrant and non-immigrant visa applicants, with a few exceptions.
 
Applicants for diplomatic and official categories such as A-1, A-2, C-2, C-3 (except personal staff), G-1 through G-4, and NATO visas are not required to provide social media details. However, tourist visa applicants under the B-2 category, as well as students, workers and family-based visa applicants, must include this information.
 
Here’s what this means for B-2 tourist visa applicants:
 
• All usernames or handles used in the last five years must be listed
• This applies even if the applicant no longer uses the platform
• Each account on every listed platform must be mentioned individually
• No passwords are required—only the identifiers
• Failure to list a handle may be treated as misrepresentation
 
What if someone has no social media?
 
Applicants without any social media presence can answer “None.” The form allows for this response and the absence of an account will not count against the applicant.
 
However, the embassy cautions that all responses must be honest and complete. Inaccurate or incomplete information can delay processing or lead to refusal.
 
What is the US government doing with the data?
 
The information provided is used to assess whether an applicant qualifies for a US visa under current immigration law. Consular officers do not request passwords or access to private messages.
 
The US government, in its FAQ, said the policy strengthens its ability to verify identities and vet applicants more thoroughly before granting entry.

More From This Section

Zostel, hostel

Himalayas to Berlin: Indian hostel brands go global for budget travellers

PremiumUAE golden visa

Indian real estate set to gain as investment shifts amid UAE visa changes

UAE golden visa

UAE Golden Visa guide: How to apply, who qualifies, cost and routes

Canada, Mark Carney

Canada: 10,000 staff laid off, 600+ courses cut after foreign student cap

US visa interview

US F-1 visas to Indians drop 27% amid Trump's student visa crackdown

Topics : US visa immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon