Canada's Strong Borders Act: Tough new rules to hit visa holders, migrants

Canada's Strong Borders Act could reshape visa and asylum rules, affecting Indian migrants among others, with stricter deadlines, new powers and faster decisions

Mark Carney

Mark Carney (Photo: Reuters)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada on Wednesday released details of its proposed Strong Borders Act, a Bill that could reshape how the country handles temporary residents and asylum seekers. The legislation, if passed, would allow authorities to suspend or cancel immigration documents, introduce stricter rules on asylum eligibility, and improve information-sharing across government.
 
The proposed changes are expected to affect a wide range of immigrants, including Indian nationals, who continue to represent a large share of Canada’s temporary and permanent migration flows. As of January 1, 2025, Canada had around 3.02 million temporary residents—students, workers and others—accounting for 7.3% of the country’s total population. India remains the top source of new permanent residents, and Indian nationals are also a notable presence among asylum seekers. Total asylum claims had reached a record high of 470,029 by April 1, 2025.
 
 
What is the Strong Borders Act?
 
Introduced by Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree on June 3, 2025, the Strong Borders Act is intended to address growing concerns over irregular border crossings, asylum backlogs and fraud within the immigration system.
 
The Bill is structured around four key pillars:

1. Control over immigration documents
2. Domestic information sharing
3. Streamlined asylum claim processing
4. Protection of asylum system integrity
 
Control over immigration documents
 
The Bill proposes to give the Canadian government broad powers to cancel, suspend or modify immigration documents, such as visas, eTAs, and permits. These actions would be allowed when deemed to be in the "public interest".
 
Examples of "public interest" include:
 
Responding to national emergencies or health risks
Preventing fraud in immigration programmes
Addressing large-scale misuse of public services
 
The decision to use these powers would lie with the Governor in Council (the Governor General acting on Cabinet advice). Changes to immigration documents would not automatically affect someone’s status under existing laws.
 
Streamlining information sharing
 
To reduce duplication and administrative delays, the Act proposes easier data-sharing between Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and provincial or territorial partners. This would:
 
• Allow direct transfer of applicant data
• Enforce clear privacy rules and legal safeguards
• Ban provincial governments from sharing this data internationally unless authorised
 
Information-sharing agreements will include boundaries on how the data may be used.
 
Reforming asylum processing
 
The Act introduces several changes to speed up and simplify asylum decisions:
 
• All asylum claims will follow a standardised process, whether made at the border or inland
• Online systems will support claim submissions
• Only individuals physically present in Canada may have their claims assessed
• Inactive or withdrawn claims may be cleared out quickly
• Children and vulnerable claimants will receive support through designated representatives
 
IRB referrals will happen faster, and those choosing to leave will face quicker removals.
 
New rules on asylum claim eligibility
 
Two new conditions would limit when claims can be referred to the IRB:
 
• Asylum seekers must apply within one year of entering Canada (post-June 24, 2020)
• Irregular entrants must apply within 14 days of crossing into Canada
 
Claims made after these timeframes would be ineligible but claimants may still file for a Pre-Removal Risk Assessment (PRRA).
 
Impact on Indian nationals
 
While there is no specific breakdown by nationality for 2025, Indian nationals are known to be a major segment among temporary residents, especially students and workers. The new rules may bring:
 
• Tighter scrutiny on visa extensions and new applications
• Stricter timelines for those considering asylum claims
• Changes to how their data is shared between governments
 
The Bill awaits parliamentary approval. Once passed, asylum ineligibility rules would apply to all claims filed on or after June 3, 2025.
 
Officials say implementation will involve close coordination with provinces and regular assessments to track the impact of the reforms.
 
“Asylum decisions should be timely and fair, and the system must have integrity,” said Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety.
 
The government has said it will monitor the rollout to ensure vulnerable individuals are not left behind as the system changes.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

