US State Department lays off over 1,300 employees under Trump admin's plan

The US State Department fired more than 1,300 employees on Friday in line with a dramatic reorganization plan from the Trump administration that critics say will damage America's global leadership and efforts to counter threats abroad.

The department sent layoff notices to 1,107 civil servants and 246 foreign service officers with assignments in the United States, according to a senior department official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

Notices said positions were being abolished and the employees would lose access to State Department headquarters in Washington and their email and shared drives by 5 p.m., according to a copy obtained by The Associated Press.

As employees packed their belongings, dozens of former colleagues, ambassadors, members of Congress and others spent a warm, humid day protesting outside. Holding signs saying, Thank you to America's diplomats and We all deserve better, they mourned the institutional loss from the cuts and highlighted the personal sacrifice of serving in the foreign service. ALSO READ: US state dept begins layoffs as SC ruling clears path for federal firings We talk about people in uniform serving. But foreign service officers take an oath of office, just like military officers, said Anne Bodine, who retired from the State Department in 2011 after serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. This is not the way to treat people who served their country and who believe in America First.' While lauded by President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and their Republican allies as overdue and necessary to make the department leaner, more nimble and more efficient, the cuts have been roundly criticized by current and former diplomats who say they will weaken US influence and the ability to counter existing and emerging threats abroad.

The layoffs are part of big changes to State Department work The Trump administration has pushed to reshape American diplomacy and worked aggressively to shrink the size of the federal government, including mass dismissals driven by the Department of Government Efficiency and moves to dismantle whole departments like the US Agency for International Development and the Education Department. USAID, the six-decade-old foreign assistance agency, was absorbed into the State Department last week after the administration dramatically slashed foreign aid funding. A recent ruling by the Supreme Court cleared the way for the layoffs to start, while lawsuits challenging the legality of the cuts continue to play out. The department had advised staffers Thursday that it would be sending layoff notices to some of them soon.

ALSO READ: US State Dept closes office that flags disinformation from Russia, China In a May letter notifying Congress about the reorganization, the department said it had just over 18,700 US-based employees and was looking to reduce the workforce by 18 per cent through layoffs and voluntary departures, including deferred resignation programs. Rubio said officials took a very deliberate step to reorganize the State Department to be more efficient and more focused. It's not a consequence of trying to get rid of people. But if you close the bureau, you don't need those positions, he told reporters Thursday during a visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Understand that some of these are positions that are being eliminated, not people.

Foreign service officers affected will be placed immediately on administrative leave for 120 days, after which they will formally lose their jobs, according to an internal notice obtained by AP. For most civil servants, the separation period is 60 days, it said. Protesters gather to criticize the job cuts Inside and just outside the State Department, employees spent over an hour applauding their departing colleagues, who got more support -- and sometimes hugs -- from protesters and others gathered across the street. As speakers took to a bullhorn, people behind them held signs in the shape of gravestones that said democracy, human rights and diplomacy.

"It's just heartbreaking to stand outside these doors right now and see people coming out in tears, because all they wanted to do was serve this country, said Sen. Andy Kim, a New Jersey Democrat who worked as a civilian adviser for the State Department in Afghanistan during the Obama administration. Robert Blake, who served as a US ambassador under the George W. Bush and Obama administrations, said he came to support his peers at a very unjust time. ALSO READ: US job cuts rise 245% in Feb on govt layoffs, exceeding last two recessions I have a lot of friends who served very loyally and with distinction and who are being fired for nothing to do with their performance, Blake said.

Gordon Duguid, a 31-year veteran of the foreign service, said of the Trump administration: They're not looking for people who have the expertise ... they just want people who say, OK, how high' to jump. That's a recipe for disaster, he added. The American Foreign Service Association, the union that represents US diplomats, said it opposed the job cuts during a moment of great global instability. Losing more diplomatic expertise at this critical global moment is a catastrophic blow to our national interests," the AFSA said in a statement. These layoffs are untethered from merit or mission. The State Department is undergoing a big reorganization The department told Congress in May of an updated reorganization plan, proposing cuts to programs beyond what had been revealed a month earlier by Rubio and an 18 per cent reduction of US-based staff, higher than the 15 per cent initially floated.

The State Department is planning to eliminate some divisions tasked with oversight of America's two-decade involvement in Afghanistan, including an office focused on resettling Afghan nationals who worked alongside the US military. Jessica Bradley Rushing, who worked at the Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts, known as CARE, said she was shocked when she received another dismissal notice Friday after she had already been put on administrative leave in March. ALSO READ: Lawsuit challenges billions of dollars in Trump admin's funding cuts I spent the entire morning getting updates from my former colleagues at CARE, who were watching this carnage take place within the office, she said, adding that every person on her team received a notice. I never even anticipated that I could be at risk for that because I'm already on administrative leave.