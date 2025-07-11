Friday, July 11, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US state dept begins layoffs as SC ruling clears path for federal firings

US state dept begins layoffs as SC ruling clears path for federal firings

US state department staffers have been informed of layoffs after a Supreme Court order overturned an injunction against executive-led agency restructuring without Congressional approval

Layoffs begin at US State Department amid Trump-led government overhaul

Supreme Court ruling paves way for sweeping Trump-era agency layoffs | Photo: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Layoffs are on the horizon at the United States Department of State, and the department has started notifying staff. The development is part of the Trump administration’s sweeping overhaul of the federal bureaucracy. The move follows a recent Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for staff reductions, even as legal challenges contesting the action remain unresolved.
 
Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael Rigas confirmed Thursday (local time) that reduction-in-force (RIF) notices would soon be issued.
 
“Soon, the Department will be communicating to individuals affected by the reduction in force,” Rigas said. He added that the cuts aim to “focus resources on policy priorities and eliminate redundant functions”, while “increasing accountability”.
 
 

Court ruling overturns earlier block on agency cuts

The Supreme Court ruling, handed down this week, overturned a May 22 injunction by San Francisco-based District Judge Susan Illston, who had argued that “the president may broadly restructure federal agencies only when authorised by Congress”. By reversing that order, the court cleared the way for reductions to proceed not only at the state department but also across a wide swath of federal agencies, including the departments of agriculture, commerce, health and human services, treasury, and veterans affairs. 
 
According to an Associated Press report, the state department is expected to implement an 18 per cent reduction in domestic staffing, surpassing the 15 per cent cut outlined earlier this year.

Also Read

Israel-Iran conflict

Israel says Iran could recover enriched uranium at nuclear site hit by US

Donald Trump, Trump, JD Vance, Vance, Marco Rubio

Freed from detention, Mahmoud Khalil files $20 mn claim against Trump govt

Donald Trump,Trump

Head Start will be cut off for immigrants without legal status: Trump govt

US President Donald Trump

George Mason University faces investigation in Trump admin's crackdown

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump announces 50% tariff on copper imports; experts warn of price surge

 
A revised reorganisation plan submitted to Congress in May also proposes deeper program cuts than previously reported, including those overseen by Senator Marco Rubio.
 

US bureaucracy overhaul led by DOGE

This move comes amid a broader push by the Trump administration to shrink the federal government, led in part by the Department of Government Efficiency, an agency formerly headed by Elon Musk.
Among the offices targeted for closure are those linked to Afghanistan war oversight and Afghan national resettlement support, as well as refugee aid, human rights monitoring, and democracy promotion initiatives.
 

Diplomats say firings could undermine national interest

The impending layoffs have triggered alarm among US diplomats and foreign service representatives. The American Foreign Service Association (AFSA) has urged the administration to postpone job cuts, warning that sudden personnel reductions could undermine US national interests. 
 

Justice department, FBI employees pushed out

Concerns extend well beyond the US state department. According to a report by the Washington Post, the US justice department and FBI employees are also being dismissed or forced out, often without explanation or notice. 
Unlike the broader reorganisations at agencies, these justice department removals appear to be more targeted. Anonymous sources cited in the report spoke of rising fear and confusion, particularly at the FBI, where some employees have reportedly been asked to resign, accept demotion, or face termination. 
The departures have worsened shortages in key divisions, including US attorney offices in Washington and Los Angeles.
 

Legal hurdles remain as Trump pushes ahead

Though the State Department’s layoffs are being framed as a cost-cutting measure aligned with President Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda, critics argue the cumulative effect of these personnel shifts is a deliberate erosion of federal institutions. Legal challenges are still pending, but for now, the administration is pressing ahead.
 
(With inputs from the Associated Press)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to make 'major statement' on Russia soon; expects tougher sanctions

terrorism ak47 guns violence

Insurgents shoot 9 people after offloading them from a bus in Balochistan

US President Donald Trump

Mar-a-Lago drone threat? Khamenei's former aide says Trump may be a target

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to host Philippine president to discuss trade, security in Asia

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump floats 15 or 20% blanket tariffs on most trading partners

Topics : Trump administration US Federal agency US Department of Justice US Supreme Court layoff BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon