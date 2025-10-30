Home / World News / US strikes another suspected drug boat in Pacific, killing all 4 onboard

US strikes another suspected drug boat in Pacific, killing all 4 onboard

Hegseth said in a social media post that intelligence determined the craft was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics

ship, boat, vessel
A video posted by Hegseth shows a boat exploding into flames and smoke | Representatve Image: Bloomberg
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 6:44 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Wednesday that the US military carried out another strike on a boat he said was carrying drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing all four people aboard the vessel, as the Trump administration pursues its divisive campaign against drug cartels in the waters off South America.

Hegseth said in a social media post that intelligence determined the craft was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. He said the strike was conducted in international waters and no US forces were harmed.

A video posted by Hegseth shows a boat exploding into flames and smoke.

The Trump administration has been conducting a nearly two-month campaign in the waters off of South America, while building up US military forces in the region. This has fueled speculation that the moves are aimed at ousting Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro, whom the US has accused of narcoterrorism.

The Trump administration has shown no evidence to support its claims about the boats that have been struck, their connection to drug cartels, or even the identity of the people killed in the strikes that began in early September.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

South Korea's Lee urges trump to revise nuclear pact for submarine fuel

China buys first US soybean cargoes of season ahead of trade deal talks

US to scale back troop presence on NATO's eastern flank, says Romania

Donald Trump praises PM Modi, says US doing a trade deal with India

US Fed cuts rates quarter point, sets end to balance-sheet runoff

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationUS governmentDrug traffickingVenezuela

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story