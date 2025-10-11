Home / World News / Venezuelan Nobel laureate accepted 2025 Peace Prize in 'my honour': Trump

Venezuelan Nobel laureate accepted 2025 Peace Prize in 'my honour': Trump

Machado was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy

Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump said the Venezuelan opposition leader called him and accepted the prize "in honour" of him (Photo:PTI)
ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 7:38 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) reacted to not winning the Nobel Peace Prize this year, claiming that he had extended assistance to the awardee, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, on multiple occasions.

He said the Venezuelan opposition leader called him and accepted the prize "in honour" of him.

"The person who got the Nobel Prize called me today and said, 'I am accepting this in honour of you because you really deserved it'... I didn't say, 'Give it to me', though. I think she might have... I've been helping her along the way. They needed a lot of help in Venezuela during the disaster. I am happy because I saved millions of lives..." Trump said while speaking to reporters at the White House.

Machado was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.

Trump, who had expected to receive the prize for his efforts to "end seven wars," also linked the conflict in Ukraine to his broader peacemaking claims.

"I said, 'Well, what about the seven others? I should get a Nobel Prize for each one'. So they said, 'but if you stop Russia and Ukraine, sir, you should be able to get the Nobel'. I said I stopped seven wars. That's one war, and that's a big one," he told the gathering, listing conflicts he said were halted under his leadership, including "Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Congo."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday also said that Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. In a post on X, he wrote, "Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it!"

The Norwegian Nobel Committee described Maria Corina Machado as a "brave and committed champion of peace" and stated that the Prize has been awarded to a "woman who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness."

"Democracy is a precondition for lasting peace. However, we live in a world where democracy is in retreat, where more and more authoritarian regimes are challenging norms and resorting to violence. Machado has spent years working for the freedom of the Venezuelan people," the Committee said.

"The Venezuelan regime's rigid hold on power and its repression of the population are not unique in the world. We see the same trends globally: rule of law abused by those in control, free media silenced, critics imprisoned, and societies pushed towards authoritarian rule and militarisation. In 2024, more elections were held than ever before, but fewer and fewer are free and fair," the Nobel Committee said.

"Peace laureate Maria Corina Machado has shown that the tools of democracy are also the tools of peace. She embodies the hope of a different future, one where the fundamental rights of citizens are protected, and their voices are heard," it said.

Machado meets all three criteria stated in Alfred Nobel's will for the selection of a Peace Prize laureate, the selection committee said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Blast at Tennessee explosives plant leaves 19 missing, feared dead: Sheriff

US online retailers delist millions of banned Chinese electronic items

'No major issue' for Russia if US skips nuclear warhead extension: Putin

European Commission reviews child safety on Snapchat, YouTube, app stores

Second 6.9-magnitude quake hits southern Philippines near Davao Oriental

Topics :Donald TrumpNobel Prizenobel peace prizeIsrael-PalestineRussia Ukraine ConflictVenezuela

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story