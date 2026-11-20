The three companies said the breach did not affect their payment systems and that no customers' card payment details were compromised.

JPMorgan says third-party vendors targeted

JPMorgan Chase, the largest lender in the US, said on Thursday that cyber attackers had targeted third-party service providers working with the bank.

"Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names ‌and email addresses," a JPMorgan spokesperson told Reuters, adding that the company would contact the affected customers directly.

Earlier this week, JPMorgan faced problems processing transactions because of a software bug. The issue also affected other banks and led to disruptions in their services.

Ransomware group claims to have stolen customer records

The disclosure came after a cyber extortion group called "n0n" claimed on November 16 that it had accessed JPMorgan's cardmember engagement records. The information included "hundreds of thousands of campaign interactions for tens of thousands of distinct cardmember email addresses," according to a screenshot of the group's message captured by cybercrime research platform eCrime.ch.