Volvo to launch long-range variant of FH Electric truck with 600-km range

Volvo Trucks, a global leader in electric trucks, said it would use an electronic axle technology that combines motor, gearbox and axle into one unit, increasing battery capacity.
Volvo Trucks' head of product management and quality Jan Hjelmgren told Reuters the company was accelerating its green investments, but further action from politicians would be crucial for broader adoption of zero-emission vehicles.
Heavy truck market in Europe is expected to slow down this year after three years of high demand, which last year resulted in the highest delivery levels in more than 15 years as supply chain disruptions eased.
Additionally, battery-electric vehicles are losing market share in Europe due to inconsistent green policies and lack of sufficient political subsidies.