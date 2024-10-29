Business Standard
Home / World News / Washington Post loses over 200K subscriptions following non-endorsement

Washington Post loses over 200K subscriptions following non-endorsement

The reported loss of subscriptions of that magnitude would be a blow to a news outlet that is already facing financial headwinds

Washington Post

More than 200,000 people have cancelled subscriptions to The Washington Post. Image: Shutterstock

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 200,000 people have cancelled subscriptions to The Washington Post since the newspaper announced its decision last week not to endorse a candidate for president, a published report said Monday.

NPR reported the figure, citing two people at the paper with knowledge of internal matters.

The reported loss of subscriptions of that magnitude would be a blow to a news outlet that is already facing financial headwinds. The Post had more than 2.5 million subscribers last year, the bulk of them digital, making it third behind The New York Times and Wall Street Journal in circulation.

A Post spokeswoman, Olivia Peterson, would not comment on the report when contacted by The Associated Press. 

 

The Post's editorial staff had reportedly prepared an endorsement of Democrat Kamala Harris before announcing instead Friday that it would leave it up for readers to make up their own minds. The timing, less than two weeks before Election Day, led critics to question whether Post owner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had been concerned about whether Republican Donald Trump might retaliate if he were elected president.

The Post's retired former editor, Marty Baron, had denounced the decision on social media as cowardice, with democracy as its casualty.

More From This Section

Joe Biden, Biden

Fitness app Strava gives away location of Biden, Trump and other leaders

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

US elections: Harris calls chip workers in Michigan 'source of optimism'

Donald Trump, Trump

Democrats escalate attacks on Trump after comedian's Puerto Rico remark

US flag, US, united states

US pursues modest Mideast plans amid uncertainty over upcoming elections

South Africa flag

S Africa submits legal claim to UN court which accuses Israel of genocide

Some journalists, including Post columnist Dana Milbank, urged readers not to express their anger at the decision by cancelling subscriptions, for fear it could cost reporters or editors their jobs.

The Post's decision came only days after the Los Angeles Times also said it would not endorse a presidential candidate, which the newspaper has acknowledged has cost them thousands of subscribers.

An article on the Post's website about the fallout from the non-endorsement had more than 2,000 comments, many of them from readers saying they were leaving.

I am unsubscribing after 70 years, wrote one commenter, claiming to have lost hope and belief that the Post would publish the truth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jeff Bezos, Bezos

Washington Post withheld endorsement to fight credibility gap: Bezos

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Tesla

Philadelphia DA sues Elon Musk's America PAC over $1 million giveaway

US elections

Republicans ask SC to block counting of provisional ballots in Pennsylvania

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Harris focused on results, being as inclusive as possible, says official

Ballot box fire

US elections 2024: Fires at ballot drop boxes being probed, say officials

Topics : US presidential elections Donald Trump Newspaper

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon