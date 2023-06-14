Home / World News / Watch & eat: Netflix's next move is to bring food from screen to table

Fans of Netflix 's culinary shows will soon be able to taste some of their favorite on-screen dishes when the streaming service opens its first pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles later this month

Bloomberg
Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Georgi Azar
After getting hundreds of millions of people hooked on binge watching TV, Netflix’s next move is to get them to binge on some food.
 
Fans of Netflix ’s culinary shows will soon be able to taste some of their favorite on-screen dishes when the streaming service opens its first pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles later this month. 
 
Diners can visit the food concept dubbed ‘Netflix Bites’ for “an elevated dining experience” featuring some of its most well known chefs, including Curtis Stone from Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend and Ann Kim from Chef’s Table: Pizza, for a limited time starting June 30.
 
The limited time pop-up will see chefs coming together to create a tasting menu which Netflix says will give “fans and foodies alike a one-of-a-kind restaurant experience.”
 
The restaurant is part of Netflix’s latest move into live experiences, which have included a “Queen’s Ball” inspired by Bridgerton and a pop-up retail store at The Grove shopping mall. 
 
The participating chefs will prepare a special tasting menu, while Netflix mixologists from the show Drink Masters will put together custom cocktails. 
 
The two-week pop-up will open on June 30. Guests who make a reservation will be required to put down a non-refundable $25 deposit which will go toward their final bill, the restaurant’s FAQ states.
 
The pop-up will be located at Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles and will welcome guests from 5-10 pm seven days a week.

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

