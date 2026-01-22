MMRDA signs MoUs worth ₹9 trillion on day two of WEF 2026

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) signed 12 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹9.52 trillion ($104.65 billion) on the second day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, Switzerland.

Which sectors do the new MoUs cover?

The partnerships span sectors such as fintech and digital infrastructure, logistics and manufacturing, healthcare and education, artificial intelligence, climate resilience, underground engineering, metropolitan planning, and global urban governance. The investment commitments are expected to generate around 9.5 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra, said, “The partnerships announced at Davos reflect strong global confidence in Maharashtra’s ability to plan and deliver complex metropolitan-scale growth. Through MMRDA’s integrated approach, we are creating region-wide ecosystems for industry, innovation, healthcare, and digital services, ensuring that growth, jobs, and opportunity are distributed across the MMR.”

How much has MMRDA committed at WEF 2026 so far?

On the first day of WEF 2026, MMRDA signed 10 MoUs worth ₹8.73 trillion ($96 billion) for various infrastructure developments. So far, the authority has signed 22 MoUs with total investment commitments of ₹18.25 trillion ($200.65 billion).

Which major investment partnerships were announced on day two?

On day two, MMRDA signed an MoU worth ₹2.73 trillion ($30 billion) with Brookfield to develop an integrated logistics and industrial hub at Kharbav (Bhiwandi) and a fintech–insurtech innovation hub at Wadala. It also signed an MoU worth ₹2.27 trillion ($25 billion) with RMZ Corporation, in association with CPP Investments, Mitsui Fudosan, Devonshire and Prologis, for next-generation global business districts, data centres, residential and logistics-led urban ecosystems across the MMR.

The authority signed an MoU worth ₹1.36 trillion ($15 billion) with the Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce & Industry for facilitating Italian direct investments and technology partnerships in infrastructure, logistics, manufacturing, services and skill development.

MMRDA also signed MoUs worth ₹1.36 trillion ($15 billion) each with Jupiter Wellness, along with JM Financial Singapore and Drip Voyager, for the development of a global medcity focused on advanced healthcare, medical education, research and public health, and with Shree Naman Data Parks, along with Tillman Global Holdings, for hyperscale data parks and integrated industrial, logistics and digital infrastructure across the MMR.

What additional agreements were signed through MMRDA’s SPV?

MMRDA’s special purpose vehicle, Raigad Pen Growth Centre Ltd (RPGCL), signed MoUs worth ₹42,315 crore ($4.65 billion) with multiple global partners, including FedEx, Maple Tree, Tribeca Developers LLP and IndoSpace Park (Everstone Group), for foreign direct investment-led development of Mumbai 3.0 and the Raigad–Pen Growth Centre, covering logistics, real estate and industrial parks.

The authority also signed strategic MoUs with Allan Turing (UK), the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute and IIT Bombay, Surbana Jurong (Singapore), TU Delft and AMS Institute (Netherlands), EDGE Community, and Arup (UK).