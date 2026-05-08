West Asia war: What we know so far about renewed tensions between US, Iran

Fresh hostilities erupted between Iran and the United States (US) on Friday after both sides accused each other of violating a fragile ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.

The renewed tensions come as the Trump administration waits for Tehran’s response to a peace proposal aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending a conflict that has now entered its third month.

What did Iran allege against the US?

Iran on Friday accused the US of breaching the ceasefire by targeting Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Following the reported strikes, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Command claimed the US Navy had attacked an Iranian oil tanker near Jask port in southern Iran.

In response, the IRGC said it launched a coordinated operation involving anti-ship ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and suicide drones against US destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian authorities claimed the attacks caused “significant damage” to American vessels and forced them to retreat from the strategic waterway. Explosions were also reported near Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. How did the US respond? The US military rejected Iran’s allegations and said American naval vessels came under “unprovoked” attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz towards the Gulf of Oman. United States Central Command (Centcom) said Iranian missiles and drones targeted three US Navy destroyers, prompting American forces to strike Iranian military facilities in what Washington described as self-defence. The US military maintained that no American ships were hit and said forces remained “positioned and ready” to defend US interests in the region.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the exchange of fire, saying three US destroyers had “transited very successfully” through the Strait of Hormuz despite coming under attack. In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed Iranian missiles and drones were intercepted and “numerous small boats” were destroyed during the confrontation. Trump described recent US strikes on Iranian targets as a “love tap” and warned Tehran of a much stronger response if it failed to agree to a deal soon. “We’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently,” he said, while insisting that the ceasefire still remained in effect.

Tensions in Strait of Hormuz The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping corridors for global energy supplies, remains at the centre of the crisis. The latest escalation came shortly after Trump on Tuesday, paused “Project Freedom”, a US-led mission designed to help stranded commercial vessels safely exit the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said the operation was temporarily suspended to determine whether a broader agreement with Iran could be finalised. However, he added that a US blockade on ships travelling to and from Iranian ports would continue. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later said offensive US operations against Iran had ended and Washington was now focused on securing maritime routes in the Gulf.

Iran has also moved to formalise greater control over maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. According to reports by the Associated Press, Tehran has created a government agency to vet and tax vessels seeking passage through the strategic waterway. According to CNN, Iran has introduced a mandatory “Vessel Information Declaration” system requiring all ships transiting the strait to submit details before entering the channel. The move has heightened concerns among global shipping operators, with hundreds of commercial vessels reportedly stranded in the Persian Gulf. UAE reports drone strikes; Chinese vessel attacked The renewed US-Iran confrontation has triggered fears of a wider regional conflict. Following the latest exchanges, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said its air defence systems were intercepting drones and missiles amid the escalating tensions. The UAE’s Ministry of Defence advised residents not to approach or photograph debris from intercepted projectiles.